4 Bolts, 1 Camel chosen for 2020 Shrine Bowl
Campbell County’s local football players had five athletes selected to the north team for the 2020 Wyoming Shrine Bowl, a football game for the best senior football players in the state.
For Thunder Basin High School, quarterback Mason Hamilton, linebacker Caleb Driskill, receiver Blaine Allen and receiver Tanner Richards were selected. And Campbell County High School running back Vijay Pitter was the lone Camel selected.
Bolts’ receiver Warren Carr and Camels’ lineman Dale Eliason were selected as alternates.
The 48th annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl will play on Saturday, June 13 at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.
Pronghorn women takes 20th win at LCCC
The No. 24 Gillette College women defeated Laramie County Community College 80-64 in Cheyenne on Saturday to reach 6-0 in the conference and 20-2 overall on the season.
“It’s all on the girls. They’ve done such a good job playing hard and playing together,” Pronghorn coach Liz Lewis said about how the team got to 20 wins. “They just love what they’re doing, and they’ve bought into everything from Day 1.”
Pronghorn guard Skylar Patton led with 19 points on 5-11 shooting, and teammate Sydney Prather added 17 points and nine rebounds.
The Pronghorns turned the ball over 27 times, and the Golden Eagles got off 77 shots to the Pronghorns 60.
Gillette College shot 45% from the field, and 18-22 free throws, while LCCC shot 28.6% from the field.
Gillette College hosts Western Wyoming Community College for the team’s next game at 5:30 p.m on Wednesday.
Gillette College men defeat LCCC 98-82
The Pronghorns men’s basketball team leaned on freshman Teonta McKeithen to defeat Laramie County Community College 98-82 in Cheyenne on Saturday.
McKeithen led Gillette College (19-2) with 31 points on 10-15 field goal shooting. As a team, the Pronghorns shot 57.4% while the Golden Eagles shot 40.4% to take their fifth win in a row.
The team plays next at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Western Wyoming Community College.
Anthony Gordon leads North in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon is used to waiting his turn.
Gordon, who didn’t start until his senior year, led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The Cougars’ prolific passer entered the all-star game for senior NFL prospects after halftime and twice took the North downfield.
“I came out swinging when it was my time,” said Gordon, who wore the No. 3 jersey in honor of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.. “I guess that kind of correlates to my time at Washington State. I spent a lot of time waiting, but when my time came I was ready.”
Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion.
Utah State beats Colorado State 77-61
LOGAN, Utah — Sam Merrill knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting to lead Utah State to a 77-51 win over Colorado State 77-61 on Saturday night, ending the Rams’ five-game winning streak.
Justin Bean had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (16-6, 5-4 Mountain West Conference) and Neemias Queta added 10 points, five assists and three blocks.
Utah State, up 31-28 at halftime, shot 68% (17 for 25) in the second half and finished at 59% for the game.
Adam Thistlewood and Nico Carvacho scored 14 points apiece for the Rams (14-8, 5-4) with Carvacho grabbing nine rebounds.
The Rams shot 37%.
