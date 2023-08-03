The Gillette Roughriders defeated the Rocky Mountain Lobos 7-5 after a five-run first inning to ensure the team makes it to Saturday of the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette.
The Roughriders are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the tournament with the other being the Pocatello Runnin' Rebels whom the Roughriders will play on Friday.
With the win over Lakeside Recovery on Wednesday, coach Nate Perleberg was concerned that his team would be complacent or lack the energy on Thursday. But that was not the case — the Roughriders started fast and aggressive and put the Lobos out of the game from the start.
"We've struggled with guys like that all year," Perleberg said. "We were so locked in and had really good at-bats and were aggressive today, bunted the baseball stole a bag or two. Anytime you can get five runs to start the game is huge."
Gillette's batters started the game with five-straight singles which scored three runs before the Lobos could record an out. A sacrifice bunt from Cason Loftus advanced the runners and Brady Richards grounded out to bring home a fourth runner. Hogan Tystad hit the sixth single of the inning which brought home the fifth runner.
Riley Schilling started on the mound for the Roughriders and pitched five total innings allowing only three hits and four walks against five strikeouts. Through the first four innings, Schilling allowed only two hits, both being singles.
On offense, the Roughriders went scoreless in the second but added two more runs in the third inning. After a lead-off out, the offense loaded the bases with a single and two consecutive walks. Tystad once again hit an RBI single, this time bringing two runners home. After two-and-a-half innings, the Roughriders held a 7-0 lead.
Rocky Mountain found some life in the fifth after another scoreless inning in the fourth. The Roughriders started their defensive half inning with two errors which gave the Lobos their first run of the night. After two-straight outs, the Lobos scored three more runs on three walks, one single and a balk that was called when Schilling was a strike away from closing out the inning. Schilling threw the third strike on the next pitch to end the run at four.
The Roughriders couldn't create more offense like in the first three innings, but the defense rebounded in the sixth with three straight outs, including a strikeout from relief pitcher Kelby Foss. Perleberg loved how the team responded after giving up four runs, especially considering how in last year's regional tournament, the Roughriders took a big lead early against Cheyenne Sixers and let the lead slip away quickly.
"We've come a long way in that area," he said. "I told them, 'Ignore that scoreboard — that scoreboard is our greatest enemy. We can't get caught up in that seven run lead and let off the gas.'"
Foss returned to the mound but was pulled for closer Cory Schilling after Foss allowed two hits to start the seventh. The defense allowed a run on the next at-bat but turned a double play to set the team up with two outs and no runners on base. Cory Schilling delivered the strikeout to end the game in four pitches.
The win means that the Roughriders will play the state champions from Idaho in a battle between the last two undefeated teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.