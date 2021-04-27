A new friendly crosstown rivalry was born when the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school softball teams stepped onto the field for the first time together Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
While the doubleheader was a clash between two top-5 teams in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings, it also was validation for the additional opportunities the new high school sport has provided for both Gillette schools.
Going into the weekend, the Bolts were ranked No. 1 in the state while the Camels were ranked No. 3. Those rankings will likely change this week after the Camels beat the Bolts 3-1 in the first game of the doubleheader Friday night, which counted as a conference game.
Thunder Basin responded with a 10-2 win in the nightcap, which was a non-conference game.
“It was really weird,” said TBHS senior Macynzie Loftus. “Emotions were very high that first game. I don’t know what went through our head, honestly.”
The Camels and Bolts fielded a total of 53 players combined between JV and varsity for the first time in softball’s inaugural season as a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Wyoming.
“It was intense,” said CCHS freshman Missy West. “I was extremely excited. I’m one of those players that is super, super loud and probably super annoying and from the very get-go, our energy was just off the walls.”
While the emotions were high on both sides, West’s favorite part about playing the Bolts was the sportsmanship between the teams.
“Before the game I had girls (from TBHS) texting me saying, ‘Good luck,’” West said. “There was just a lot of respect from both sides. And I think that is super, super important.”
A large reason for the good sportsmanship was that most players now on the high school softball squads were former teammates through one of Gillette’s handful of travel teams. West had played with nearly everyone on Thunder Basin’s roster at one point, she said.
“It was so weird,” West said. “I remember Macie Selfors was at third base and I turned to her and said, ‘It is so weird seeing you in a different colored uniform.’ I had been playing with Macie since we were little-bitty. She’s been my teammate forever, but I was really proud of her.
“It doesn’t matter what team you’re on, we’re still a part of Gillette and she’s still my friend.”
A large push for the opening of TBHS in 2017 was to provide more students with opportunities to compete. Now four years removed from the split, two Gillette softball teams are working hard to win the first softball state championship title.
Having two high schools with sanctioned softball made West sad at first when she realized she would be playing against her former teammates. But after the first season started, she quickly realized the benefits of having double the opportunities for girls to play.
“You can’t be selfish when it comes down to it,” West said. “Those girls deserve playing time and now high school softball is getting serious. The girls who want to be there and the girls who have worked their butts off to play, those are the girls that are going to be playing.
“With two schools, we kind of have more of the opportunity for that and girls have more options and more playing time.”
Both programs have jumped out to good starts to their first seasons. The Bolts are 9-2 overall, 5-1 in conference play while the Camels are 8-2, 5-1.
The first season hasn’t been an easy journey. Because of the unpredictable Wyoming spring weather, both teams have played in cold, windy conditions almost every weekend and have had to reschedule a handful of games because of snow.
But that hasn’t stopped either from enjoying the ride.
“I’m very happy with where we’re at right now,” West said. “Our main focus right now is Thunder Basin and (Cheyenne) Central. ... Going into state, we have to watch out for Kelly Walsh, too.”
Thunder Basin also has some lofty goals for the playoffs coming up next month.
“The Camel game was really an eye-opener for us,” Loftus said. “It made us better ultimately. That game really made us think, ‘Oh, this is what we need to work on going forward.’ Looking forward to state, we need to get mentally prepared for those better teams.
“We’re going to have to challenge ourselves a little bit.”
Neither team will have to travel far for the playoffs. The first softball state tournament will be held at the Energy Capital Sports Complex from May 20-22.
“I’m so excited,” Loftus said. “I don’t want to travel. That weekend is graduation weekend.”
The top four teams from each conference will play in the state tournament, according to WyoPrep.com.
