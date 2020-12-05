The Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship has been moved from Gillette to Laramie because of COVID-19 concerns, said Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird in a Thursday announcement.
The move is an effort to separate spectators from participants on the swimming pool deck, which is difficult to achieve at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
“In Laramie, we’re able to keep the spectators upstairs and away from all the participants,” Laird said. “We actually discussed it at the girls state swim meet. With the restrictions becoming more and more, we just think it’s probably wise for us to go ahead in Laramie this year and get back to our regular rotation again next year.”
The regular rotation in recent years for the state swim meets is Laramie High School and the Campbell County School District cycling between hosting the boys and girls swim meets, with each school district hosting one of the events each year.
Laird declined to comment on the potential economic impact of the decision, as did Campbell County High School Activities Director Zach Schmidt.
Jessica Seders, executive director of Gillette Main Street and the Campbell County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the impact of losing the event on the Gillette economy will “definitely be negative.”
“Sports tourism carries with it some of the highest economic impact for a community,” Seders said. “Those visitors tend to spend more than others. You normally have more people come along when it’s a sport, whether that be family or friends. There’s usually quite a few people that come per player.”
The loss of the boys state championship meet is just one of many events that have either been moved or canceled to have a negative impact on the economy in Gillette since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Seders said.
“We’re at the mercy right now of COVID and school and state regulations,” Seders said. “We have no control over what’s done. All we can do is hope that events in the future are looking for facilities that Campbell County has to offer.
“We know we have some of the best facilities in the state. We’re primed and ready as long as those event organizers are still going out and holding those events.”
The Campbell County School District sought out proposals earlier this year to design a new Aquatic Center. It’s been estimated that the nearly 40-year-old building has only five to 10 years of life remaining.
In June, the district approved a $1.88 million plan for an architectural design and engineering contract with Hastings+Chivetta, an architecture firm from St. Louis, Missouri, that specializes in aquatic centers, and Associated Construction Engineering from Sheridan.
The Campbell County Aquatic Center was built in 1982 and includes seating for 800 spectators. While the move was made to allow more social distancing at the state meet in February, current state guidelines restrict events to 100 fans.
“Obviously, we want to swim here,” Campbell County High School swim coach and Aquatic Center Director Phil Rehard said. “It’s just a spectator issue. Laramie’s pool is set up a little bit different so they’ll be able to run it a little bit easier.”
Jade Moser, Thunder Basin High School’s swim coach, said her team was frustrated with the decision, but she’s glad the news was announced before the season started.
“It sucks because they do want to swim at home,” Moser said. “This is a great pool and this is a fast pool and people do really well here. I think it’s the best pool in the state, honestly.”
When it comes down to it, Laramie has more seating, Moser said.
“I understand it, because parents want to go watch their kids,” Moser said. “Kids want their parents there. I’m just glad we have the notice we do because I think knowing it this early gives us time to prepare for that.”
The 4A Boys State Swimming and Diving Championship is scheduled for Feb. 18-19.
