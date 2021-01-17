The Campbell County High School girls basketball team traveled to Gering, Nebraska, for a Saturday afternoon game, losing 57-54 to drop to 2-5 on the season.
The Camels led for nearly the entire contest and took a 36-23 lead into halftime, but Campbell County was only able to score six points in the third quarter, which allowed Gering back into the game. Up 42-36 going into the fourth quarter, the Camels were outscored 21-12 in the final period.
Campbell County struggled offensively, shooting just 27% (18-66) from the field, including 15% (5-33) from 3-point range. The Camels made it to the free throw line 30 times, but made just 43% of their attempts.
Junior Maddie Jacobson led the Camels in scoring with 18 points on 7-13 shooting, adding nine rebounds and two steals in her 20 minutes on the floor. Behind Jacobson in scoring was Millie Riss with 10 points, Shaelea Milliron with seven, Sydnee Streitz with six and Cami Curtis with five.
Campbell County will have a full week of practice to prepare for the start of conference play next weekend, starting with a road game at Sheridan at 6 p.m. Friday.
