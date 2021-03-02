A total of seven wrestlers from Gillette earned all-state honors this season, including six from Thunder Basin High School and one from Campbell County.
Wrestlers that finish in the top-2 in each weight class earn All-State awards, according to WyoPrep.com.
For Thunder Basin, freshman Antonio Avila (113 pounds), senior Jeric Igo (126) and sophomore Lane Catlin (220) came out of their brackets as state champions and helped push Thunder Basin to a third place finish as a team in the tournament.
Freshman Jais Rose (132 pounds), senior Dylan Catlin (138) and junior Cael Porter (152) all placed second after losses in the championship match.
Campbell County's lone all-state selection was sophomore Darron Provost who took second place at 113 pounds after losing to Thunder Basin's Avila by 11-5 decision in the championship match. The Camels placed ninth out of 12 teams at the state tournament in Casper.
A total of 33 wrestlers participated in the state tournament Saturday. The Bolts qualified 19 wrestlers and 11 of them placed in the top-6 while Campbell County qualified 14 wrestlers and had six of them place in the top-6.
