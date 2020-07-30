Thursday night marked the end to the regular season and the final home game for a few of the Gillette Roughrider seniors.
After getting swept in Sheridan on Wednesday night, Post 42 brought a different energy to the diamond Thursday. A strong pitching and defensive performance led the ’Riders to a 3-2 win in Game 1 of the double header, which secured the regular season conference title.
Once that task was completed, the fun started.
After using the usual lineup in Game 1, coach Nate Perleberg switched it up and started his eight seniors and two college returners. The bench was full of constant energy, as some players played in positions they weren’t used to, and the Roughriders rolled to a 9-3 win with nothing but upperclassmen.
“It was just an amazing night,” senior Hayden Sylte said. “The first game was the big one, we knew that. The second game was all about having fun, honoring the seniors. Knowing you just have that older group of guys was awesome.”
Sylte, who has been a Roughrider since he was 13 years old, started Game 2 on the mound and gave his typical strong effort. He pitched 5.2 innings, striking out seven and giving up two unearned runs.
Ahead 8-2 on the scoreboard, Sylte was cruising on the mound when he was taken out in the sixth inning. But it was all part of coach Nate Perleberg’s plan, Sylte said.
After the walk to the mound, Perleberg told Sylte “I’ve always wanted to do this.” Then he took the ball from Sylte, and sent him off to a standing ovation from the entire stands and Gillette bench.
“I was smiling the whole way,” Sylte said. “Everything was just kind of blurry, people were going crazy and I was just hugging my teammates. … I was just doing the glory walk and it was an amazing feeling.”
Senior Dalton Martin, who started at second base, was Sylte’s replacement and was rock solid during his one inning of work. He only gave up one hit before exiting with just one out left in the game.
Enter senior Tanner Richards on the mound, who had never pitched in a varsity game before Thursday. Perleberg said he gave in to the idea after Richards was motioning to the coaching staff to let him pitch.
Richards gave up a hit against the first batter he faced, but struck out the final batter of the game to secure the 9-3 win.
It was a rare start in the field for Martin and pitcher Bode Rivenes, who played first base, and the Roughriders couldn’t get enough of the field full of seniors and the energy that came with it.
“It was really fun. It was nice having the whole bench on your back, cheering you on whether you struck out or popped out,” Martin said. “It’s just nice having the whole team supporting you through the whole game.”
At the plate, the Roughriders were paced by college returner Mason Powell and senior Logan Davis. Powell finished with three RBIs and Davis added two, while seniors Kaleb Lewis and Cole Swisher also drove in a run apiece.
Late in the contest, Richards said “it’s pretty special” to be able to play a full lineup of seniors for his last home game. Because of his early birthday, Richards won’t be eligible to play next season.
Prior to Sylte’s strong start in Game 2, it was a sophomore and junior that powered the Roughriders to a 3-2 win to open the evening. Sophomore Jason Fink started on the mound, giving up one run in four innings, before Brody Richardson closed out the final three innings while giving up one run as well.
Gillette jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI double by Kaleb Lewis and an RBI single by Mason Powell in back-to-back at-bats. But the production was limited for the rest of the game.
Even during the win, the Roughriders had some issues leaving runners on base for the second straight game. They stranded six players on base during Game 1, but Perleberg said he was happy with the contact his team was making.
"We still stranded a lot of runners tonight, but we squared a lot of balls up," he said.
The senior night double header concludes a 49-13 regular season for the Roughriders and locks up the regular season title. They will go into next week’s state tournament in Rock Springs as the No. 1 seed from the East.
The tournament is scheduled to start Wednesday and the Roughriders will face Rock Springs at 7 p.m.
