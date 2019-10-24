Thunder Basin: The Bolts (8-0) have the only 4A playoff scenario that is already decided heading into their final game of the regular season against Laramie. Sheridan is the only one-loss team in 4A and since TBHS has the head-to-head victory over the Broncs, there’s no chance for the Bolts to not be the No. 1 seed.
Sheridan: The Broncs’ (7-1) playoff situation is also fairly straightforward. If they beat Cheyenne East at home Friday night, they’re in as the No. 2 seed. A loss would drop SHS into the third seed.
Cheyenne East: The two losses for the Thunderbirds (6-2) makes their situation a little more complicated. A win over Sheridan would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Broncs for the No. 2 seed. A loss could drop them into a three-way tie at 5-3 if Natrona County beats Rock Springs on Friday and Cheyenne Central beats Cheyenne South, creating a tie-breaker situation.
Cheyenne Central: The Indians (5-3) shook up the entire playoff picture last week by beating Natrona County 32-19 to break up the “Big four” in 4A football. A win over 1-7 Cheyenne South on Friday would give Central at least the No. 5 seed. There is a chance of a three-team tie if Sheridan beats Cheyenne East and Natrona beats Rock Springs.
Natrona County: The Mustangs (5-3) shot themselves in the foot last week, getting upset by Cheyenne Central. The best case scenario for them is for Cheyenne South to pull off an upset over Central and Sheridan to beat East on Friday, which would put them in the No. 3 seed.
Otherwise, Natrona could enter the playoffs outside the top four for just the second time in a decade. A loss by Cheyenne East and a win by Cheyenne Central would create the three-way tie at 5-3. The Mustangs also could drop all the way down to sixth with a loss to Rock Springs to end the regular season.
Rock Springs: The much-improved Tigers (5-3) know exactly what they have to do in the final week. They’re already in the playoffs, while a win at Natrona County would put them into the fifth seed and a loss would mean the sixth.
Campbell County: The goal for the Camels (2-6) is simple this week. A win over Kelly Walsh (1-7) guarantees them the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, but a loss opens up the possibility of a three- or four-way tie for the last two playoff spots.
At least one big upset would need to happen for that situation to be in play. Cheyenne South would have to beat red hot Cheyenne Central and Laramie would have to upset the undefeated and top-ranked Bolts. If neither of those things happen and the Camels lose in Casper Friday, they would fall to the No. 8 spot and KW would claim the No. 7 seed.
Also worth noting: If the Camels are the No. 8 seed, they would open the playoffs at cross-town rival Thunder Basin.
Kelly Walsh: The Trojans (1-7) are part of the three-way logjam of one-win teams at the bottom of the standings. However, their game against Campbell County is the most favorable out of the three, with the other two facing ranked teams.
If KW beats the Camels on Friday, it would finish as the seventh seed, as long as Laramie doesn’t pull off a monumental upset against Thunder Basin. A loss doesn’t end all playoff hopes for the Trojans, because it would put them in a three-way tie for eighth, barring the big upsets by South and Laramie.
Cheyenne South and Laramie: A win by either the Bison (1-7) or Plainsmen (1-7) would shake everything up at the bottom of the standings and open possibilities for a three or four-way tie for the final two playoff spots.
However, South’s cross-town opponent, Cheyenne Central, is one of the hottest teams in the state after upsetting Natrona County last week. And for Laramie, it would have to beat the state’s only undefeated team, Thunder Basin.
If both lose, they would be heavily pulling for a Campbell County win over Kelly Walsh, because that would create a three-way tie between South, Laramie and KW for the eighth seed.
