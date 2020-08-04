The Gillette Wild junior hockey team has unveiled a new logo for the upcoming season to celebrating the organization's 10th anniversary in Gillette.
Dwayne Dillinger, managing partner for the Wild, said new jerseys also will be released on Wednesday.
"This new look will help us stand out as a semi-pro team," Dillinger said.
The branding includes a new mascot, colors, jerseys and merchandise that is available for pre-order starting Wednesday.
The Wild compete in the North American Tier 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) in the Frontier Division. In nine seasons, Gillette has earned the AWHL Organization of the Year award and has reached the playoffs in all but one season.
Dillinger said Wild players and staff volunteer at local schools throughout the season and help raise money for organizations such as Relay for Life, Bricks for Vets, Swing for a Cure and the local Boys & Girls Club.
The NA3HL season is scheduled to begin Oct. 2.
