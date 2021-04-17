For all the talent the Gillette Roughriders lost to college or graduation last season, the team gained an equal amount of potential.
The opening day roster for the Post 42 American Legion baseball team has five seniors, five juniors, four sophomores, one college-returner and an eighth grader.
Mason Drube, the younger brother of Thunder Basin High School standout Gabby Drube, is the first eighth grader to make the varsity team in coach Nate Perleberg’s 16 years coaching the Roughriders.
Drube and the other underclassmen on the team will need to use the first few weeks of the season to carve out roles for themselves to help fill the void of experience lost from last year’s squad.
“I think all of those younger guys really have the potential to step up and they’re all really talented being as young as they are,” senior Kaden Race said. “It’s just going to be getting a lot of reps and just focusing on the mental game. That’s probably going to be what they improve on the most this summer.”
Starting the season right
The Roughriders opened the season with a pair of home games Wednesday evening against Rapid City Central (South Dakota). If Gillette’s first two games are any indication of things to come, this summer should be an enjoyable ride for Post 42.
Both games ended early because of the mercy rule, with Gillette beating Rapid City 16-1 and 19-0. In the seven innings of play between the two games, the Roughriders combined for 29 hits and outscored Rapid City 35-1.
“I saw a lot of really good things tonight,” Perleberg said after Wednesday’s doubleheader. “There were lots of young guys who were new to the lineup that really contributed and had some big nights.”
Sophomore Cory Schilling led the way at the plate, recording five hits in his six at bats and driving in five RBIs. Junior Colson Kluck also had a big first day going 4-5 at the plate with four RBIs.
For the Roughriders to get back to the state title game this year, they’ll need more performances like Wednesday afternoon. The young guys will need to continue to step up and get better as the season wears on.
“We all just need to know that we all have the talent,” Race said. “All the younger kids that are on the team now have to know that they are talented and know that they are good baseball players.
“The confidence is going to be key.”
Last year, the Roughriders didn’t play their first game until the end of May. With COVID-19 less of a factor this season, Gillette wants to take advantage of a more normal schedule and use the first few months of the season to find its new identity on the baseball diamond.
Next man up
Last year, Post 42 had five players selected first-team all-state and four more second-team honors. The Roughriders also won co-player of the year, pitcher of the year and coach of the year.
Of the nine all-state players from last year, only three return for the Roughriders this summer. One is Race.
Race won the AA Wyoming Pitcher of the Year award last season. He led the team in innings pitched with 61 and accumulated a 1.72 ERA on his way to an 8-1 record. He struck out 74 batters and held opponents to a .207 batting average.
The second all-state returner is senior Brody Richardson. In 62 games, Richardson hit .359 and drove in 40 runs. In a limited 31.1 innings of work on the mound, he had a 2.23 ERA and struck out 51 batters.
Richardson recently committed to play baseball at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. He is the 55th Roughrider to sign to play college baseball since Perleberg took over the program in 2006.
The final all-state returner is junior Jason Fink, who cemented himself in the Roughriders starting rotation with a dominant season on the mound a year ago. Fink was No. 3 on the team with 57.1 innings pitched and had a 2.20 ERA with 56 strikeouts.
This year, Fink also will step into more of an offensive role as one of Gillette’s primary first basemen.
Motivated by defeat
Last season didn’t end as planned for the Gillette Roughriders.
Post 42 went into the state tournament with a 49-13 regular season record. As the No. 1 seed from the East, Gillette rolled through most of the bracket and into the state championship game.
There, a solid Cheyenne Post 6 team was waiting. After beating the Roughriders once already in the double-elimination tournament, the Sixers were ready to claim their fifth title in six years.
Part of the reason the Roughriders were able to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference was its 5-1 record against Cheyenne in the regular season. But the Sixers won the games when it mattered most, beating Gillette twice in the tournament, including the state title game, to leave the 52-15 Roughriders as state runners-up.
“I think that loss really hit a lot of us deep,” Fink said. “It hit hard on a lot of us. We don’t want to have that result happen again. We want to be the ones celebrating on Sunday afternoon.”
The Roughriders’ last state title came in 2014. The team has won state twice, with the other championship coming in 2008.
