The Bolts were carried to a 70-60 win Friday night by their starters. Saturday, it was the bench that came alive to give the Thunder Basin girls basketball team control at halftime.
The starters saw limited time in the second half as well, but that was because the lead was so large. The 20-point halftime buffer grew to 55-19 at the end of three quarters and the Bolts rolled to a dominant 69-27 over T. F. Riggs High School (Pierre, South Dakota)
“I think we all played really good,” junior Kate Hladky said. “Even though it wasn’t a super close game, it still felt like a really solid win.”
Hladky gave Thunder Basin an unexpected scoring boost off the bench Saturday night. She took full advantage of her playing time and led the team with 15 points — 10 in the second quarter and five in the third.
“It felt really good. I haven’t played a lot of varsity (playing time) this year, so coming in I get a little nervous, but it was still good,” Hladky said. “Coming off the bench, our job is just to try and score and bring energy to the team.
The Bolts got off to a quick start for the second straight night and scored eight points in the first two minutes and change. Then the foul trouble set in and senior Jersie Taylor only played about four minutes in the first half because of it.
While the offense slowed down when she went to the bench, the defense didn’t miss a beat. The Bolts forced nine turnovers in the first quarter and junior Brady Diemling provided a spark with three steals to give TBHS a 14-4 lead after the first period.
“Coming off the bench, I always guard the ball, so I just have to come in and do what I do,” Diemling said. “Defensively, we came out really hard today. We’ve been talking about energy a lot.”
Six of Hladky’s 10 second-quarter points came off a pair of 3-pointers and Thunder Basin doubled up the South Dakota team 20-10 to grab a 34-14 lead at halftime.
Taylor made her presence known to start the third quarter after missing most of the first half and scored Thunder Basin’s first five points in 90 seconds. Senior Molly Strub followed that up with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 27 points with 5:10 on the clock, then junior Kinsley Larson also made one near the three-minute mark to make it 48-16.
Every time a bench player scored Saturday, it evoked a larger reaction than normal from the rest of the team. The bench went particularly wild on the final bucket of the third quarter, as Hladky took it right at one of Pierre’s forwards and converted a tough and-one layup.
“That was one was good, because the whole bench cheers and it brings a ton of energy when someone gets an and-one,” Hladky said. “It feels really good to have all the support from the team.
“I think all of us have played together for long enough that now it’s a family out there and really exciting when someone scores.”
The starters had one more spell of playing time to start the fourth. The lead quickly stretched to 40 with 7:20 left, as junior Gabby Drube scored on the first possession and then Taylor scored on a floater.
Strub and Drube both added 11 points to Hladky’s 15-point effort and junior Sydney Solem was the other Bolt in double figures with 10 during the 69-27 win.
