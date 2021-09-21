VOLLEYBALL
Camels, Bolts face Broncs and Trojans
The Campbell County High School volleyball team won its homecoming match against Sheridan in three sets Saturday, beating rival Sheridan 25-21, 25-17 and 25-17.
It was the Camels’ first conference win of the season (1-2) and puts the team’s overall record at 8-11 for the season.
The Camels also played a conference match on the road with Kelly Walsh on Thursday, losing to the Trojans in three sets 25-13, 25-12 and 25-16.
No. 5-ranked Thunder Basin split its pair of conference matches on the road, sweeping Sheridan 3-0 on Friday before losing 3-0 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. The Bolts beat the Broncs 25-15, 25-17 and 25-21 and lost to the Trojans 28-26, 25-14 and 25-18.
Saturday’s loss was Thunder Basin’s first conference loss of the season (2-1) and brings the team’s regular season record to 13-7.
Both teams will return to the court for the Casper Invite tournament next weekend.
SWIMMING
Camels win title at homecoming meet
The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team won its homecoming meet Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels took first place with a score of 390. Sheridan finished second (341), Cody was third (209), Thunder Basin was fourth (192) and Buffalo was fifth (141).
Campbell County won eight of the 12 events on Friday while Thunder Basin sophomore Madi Zach won one. The Camels had five individual wins and three more in the relays.
Junior Skye Rehard led the way with two individual wins for the Camels. Rehard won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 3.48 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:04.63.
Camel senior Berkeley Christensen recently committed to the University of Wyoming swim team. Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:15.91.
Senior Allison Granat won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:49.59 and junior Ryann Drube won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.46.
In relays, Campbell County’s team of Christensen, Rehard, Drube and Haily Creary won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:57.33. Christensen, Drube, Creary and Granat won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:44.67 and Creary, Rehard, Granat and Zoe Gallion won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:57.49.
For Thunder Basin, Zach won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.87.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Hurm finishes fourth at Michelle Ludwig Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls cross-country teams traveled to Sheridan to run in the annual Michelle Ludwig Invite at Blacktooth Park.
Camel senior Braik Hurm was the top-finisher from Gillette. Hurm finished in fourth for the boys with a time of 17 minutes, 17.02 seconds.
Campbell County senior Reilly Wilson was the top Gillette finisher on the girls side in 11th place with a time of 21:18.26.
The Thunder Basin boys finished fourth as a team with a score of 145 while the girls finished sixth at 148. Campbell County’s girls finished seventh at 157 and the boys finished eighth at 192.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will return to the track next weekend. The Bolts and Camels will travel to South Dakota to race in the Rapid City Invite at 1 p.m. Friday at Hart Ranch.
