At 19 years old, Jefferson Neary was facing the biggest decision of his life.
After graduating from Campbell County High School in May, Neary could wait out the potential return of the Gillette College men’s basketball program or he could try and play college basketball elsewhere.
In July, Neary was dead-set on taking a gray-shirt year. The gray-shirt would save a year of college eligibility because he would enroll at Gillette College part-time.
Neary hoped that by doing so he would have a shot at joining the Pronghorns men’s basketball team if they were to return to Gillette next fall.
But that solution revolved around a lot of ifs.
Less than a month later, Neary changed his mind by committing to Williston State College in North Dakota on Wednesday. He will join former Pronghorn coach Shawn Neary, who is also Jefferson’s father.
“Looking at it from an academic and an athletic standpoint, it made more sense to go be a full-time student at Williston rather than being a part-time student here,” Jefferson said. “It would have been really hard to get recruited out of a gray-shirt year.
“With the uncertainty of Gillette (College), it just made sense.”
Jefferson will be able to graduate with his associate’s degree after one year because he took college courses at CCHS. He plans on studying business or finance when he decides to transfer to a university in the future.
Neary was named all-state during his senior season and averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also broke the school 3-point record made by a player in a game after draining 11 against the Xaverian Clippers in 2019.
Anybody who has played with or against Neary knows his value to the Camels stretched far beyond the scoreboard. Neary was a natural leader both on the court and in the locker room.
The decision came down to wanting to continue playing the game he loved. A gray-shirt year would have meant going a full calendar year without organized basketball.
Committing to Williston State also allows Neary to work closely with his dad, something he’s been looking forward to his entire life.
“To go up there with my dad and to be able to play for him and learn from him, it’s exciting,” Neary said. “Playing at the college level is something not a lot of guys get to do so, it’s an honor and I’m ready to go prove myself.
“I don’t want to be the kid that everyone thinks is on the team because his dad’s the coach. I want to go up there and I want to prove myself.”
Camels coach Bubba Hladky was a big contributor in preparing Neary for playing at the college level, Neary said. His intensity on the bench both in games and at practice drove Neary to give his best even when no one was watching.
It was always a dream of Neary’s to play for his dad as a Pronghorn, he said.
With the future of Gillette College athletics still in the air until Tuesday’s election, Neary decided to commit to the next best thing. While it’s 350 miles north, he’ll soon be under the direction of his father at the start of his freshman season.
