Wyoming Cowboys football was picked to finish sixth in the Mountain West Conference in the conference’s preseason poll by media at its media day.
Boise State was picked to finish first with 433 points and received 28 first-place votes. Behind the Broncos is Air Force (364), Fresno State (351) and San Diego State (338). The Cowboys had 281 points in the poll and finished above Colorado State (201) and just below San Jose State (293). Rounding out the conference is Hawaii at 10th, Nevada at 11th and New Mexico at 12th.
The Cowboys finished the 2022 season with a 7-6 record and lost 30-27 in overtime to the Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl.
This season will be coach Craig Bohl’s 10th leading the program. In that time, the Cowboys have been bowl eligible five times but haven’t won a conference championship, coming closest in 2016 when the team lost 27-24 to San Diego State.
Notable games in the schedule
The Pokes will spend a lot of time in Laramie this year. Seven of the team’s 12 games will be at War Memorial Stadium.
Wyoming is on a two-game win streak over Colorado State in the Border War with a 14-13 road win in 2022 and a 31-17 win in Laramie in 2021. The Cowboys have won six of their last seven games against the Rams.
The Cowboys will play the two teams from the 2022 Mountain West Conference Championship in October. Fresno State will play in Laramie on Oct. 7 and Wyoming will travel to Idaho for an Oct. 28 game against Boise State. Both games will be benchmark games against the teams that are expected to finish at or near the top of the conference.
The biggest opponent of 2023 will be in week three when the Cowboys play the Texas Longhorns. The last time these two teams played was in 2012 when Texas won 37-17 in Austin.
Departures from 2022
For the second-straight year, the Cowboys’ leading rusher from the previous year will not be on the roster. Titus Swen, who ran for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns, was dismissed from the program by Bohl after the season. Swen was signed by the Indianapolis Colts after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team didn’t just lose its top rusher but also will be without its top receiver, Joshua Cobbs. After three seasons with the team, Cobbs transferred to the University of Houston. He finished 2022 with 407 yards on 35 receptions.
The offensive line will be almost completely different from last year’s team. Only two starters — Nofoafia Tulafono and Frank Crum — will be back in Laramie this season.
Notable returners
The Cowboys will have graduate student quarterback Andrew Peasley return to run the offense. Last year in his first year with the team, he threw 1,574 yards and 10 touchdowns while also running for 492 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
On the defensive side, last year’s leading tackler Shae Suiaunoa will return after a breakout sophomore season. In addition to 73 tackles, Suianunoa recorded 2.5 sacks and an interception last year. Along with Suianunoa is returning junior free safety Wyett Ekeler — who was second on the team with tackles with 67.
Bohl told media that the defensive line has stood out in fall practices so far, which is a unit that features multiple returners. Graduate student Cole Godbout and junior Jordan Bertagnole lead the group as preseason all-Mountain West selections.
Local talent
There are two Thunder Basin graduates on the team this year — junior fullback Caleb Driskill and freshman wide receiver Kayden LaFramboise. Driskill is a special teams starter and will likely step into the starting role after 2022 starter Parker Christensen decided to retire from football due to injuries and his pursuing of a doctorate degree from chiropractic school.
LaFramboise came to Laramie as a preferred walk-on. In his senior season at Thunder Basin last year, he finished with 1,151 receiving yards on 81 receptions with 13 receiving touchdowns.
Bohl was asked about how LaFramboise has looked through the first practices of fall camp and told media that he has had a promising start.
The Pokes start the season on Sept. 2 against Texas Tech at War Memorial Stadium.
