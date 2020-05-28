Gillette College has hired Dorvan Polson as head coach and Chris McMackin as assistant coach of the women’s soccer team through the 2020-2021 season, according to a Thursday press release.
Both are well-known in Gillette’s soccer community. Polson previously served as an assistant coach under Pronghorns head coach Nate Ulness, who took the nationally ranked Pronghorns to the national tournament last season.
Polson has helped with the soccer programs at Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, along with the Gillette Edge Soccer Club. He also has a Wyoming Olympic Development Program coach.
McMackin has a similar résumé and worked under coach Saber Garcia with the Gillette College men’s soccer team before Ulness. He also has coached at CCHS, with the Gillette Edge and the Wyoming Olympic Development Program.
“I am excited to have (coaches) Polson and McMackin on board,” said Northern Wyoming Community College District Athletic Director Rich “Bubba” Hall in the press release. “The passion and dedication these coaches bring to Gillette College will benefit the soccer program. They will also be a great fit with the athletic staff, college community and Gillette.”
