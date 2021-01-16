The Campbell County High School wrestling team traveled to Green River for the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Tournament this weekend and posted a 1-5 record on the mat.
The Camels lost to Evanston 51-27, Cheyenne East 69-12, Pinedale 59-24, Cheyenne Central 54-27 and Star Valley 48-33. The Camels beat Rawlins 32-26.
Against Central, Colt Welsh (120 pounds), Lucas Hill (132), Alex Eisenbraun (138) and Colter Rankin (285) all won by pin. Austin Enriquez won by decision 7-0.
In the Camels’ loss to Star Valley, Hill, Eisenbraun, Cohen Granzer (182), Rankin and Welsh all won by pin. Tyson Stephens (145) won by decision 10-9.
Against Evanston, Rankin, Welsh and Hill won by pin, while Hunter Henderson (160) won by decision 8-6.
In the loss to Cheyenne East, Rankin and Hill were the lone winners for Campbell County, both winning by pin.
Facing Pinedale, Granzer was the only Camel to win by pin.
Next for the Camels will be a triangular meet with Thunder Basin and Sturgis on Thursday afternoon.
