The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team has made the state tournament every year since the school opened in 2017.
That streak continued this weekend after the Bolts finished third at the Class 4A East regional tournament at Campbell County.
After sweeping crosstown Campbell County in three sets to start the tournament Friday, the Bolts moved on to face No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh in the regional semifinal Friday. The Bolts lost in three sets 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21.
Thunder Basin bounced back on day two of the tournament with a big 3-0 win over Cheyenne Central to clinch a spot in the state tournament, beating the Indians 25-11, 25-14 and 25-16.
The Bolts ended the regional tournament in the third place game against Cheyenne East. The winner claimed the East No. 3 seed at state while the loser dropped to the No. 4 seed.
Thunder Basin came out with high energy against the Thunderbirds, winning the match in four sets 25-21, 22-25, 25-16 and 25-22. Ending the regional tournament with a win was a big boost of momentum as the team looks ahead to the state tournament next weekend, senior Ellie Thomas said.
"We are hitting our peak right now, which is a great time to be hitting our peak," Thomas said. "We're excited. We know that we have these small, little things we need to do to capitalize on because when we do those things, that's when we play our best."
As the East No. 3 seed, the Bolts will lineup against the West No. 2 seed, which will be the loser of the Class 4A West regional tournament championship game between Natrona County and Star Valley.
For a TBHS volleyball state preview, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.