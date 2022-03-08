The Gillette Wild junior hockey team will start the playoffs with a best-of-three series against the Bozeman Icedogs this week.
The Wild, who hold the No. 2 seed in the Frontier Division, will travel to play No. 3 seed Bozeman at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in Montana. The two teams will travel to Gillette to play game two at 7:05 p.m. Friday in the Spirit Hall Ice Arena. Game three will be at 7:05 p.m. Saturday if necessary.
Gillette finished the regular season with a 41-4-2 record and earned a first-round bye in the Fraser Cup playoffs last weekend. Bozeman ended the season 26-17-3-1 and swept the Butte Cobras (19-26-2) 5-2 and 5-3 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wild were 6-0 against the Icedogs during the regular season. Gillette beat Bozeman 7-2 and 7-1 in October before earning four more wins in November 5-3, 9-4, 4-3 and 9-1.
The Wild have never won a playoff series in the team's 11-year history. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Helena (42-3-2) will play No. 4 seed Great Falls (22-20-3-2) for a spot in the Frontier Division title game.
The five division title winners in the NA3HL will advance to the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament later this month in St. Peters, Missouri.
