The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams competed in three different meets on the road this week, including the Sheridan Dual, Buffalo Quad and East Double Duals.
The Camels and Bolts traveled to Sheridan Tuesday afternoon for a dual against the Broncs and Buffalo.
Thunder Basin fell to Sheridan 119-58 and Buffalo 99-68 but was able to beat Campbell County 103-22. On top of losing to the Bolts, the Camels lost 136-20 to Sheridan and 121-20 against Buffalo.
Thunder Basin's state-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 266.00 to take first place, with the next closest score being 161.95 from Josiah Bartlett of Buffalo. The Bolts' Brayden Rech also won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:10.47.
Campbell County's lone event-winner was senior Caden Morton who took first place in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:13.52.
The Bolts and Camels next traveled to Cheyenne Central for the Buffalo Quad Friday afternoon.
Thunder Basin beat Campbell County 101-19 but fell to Cheyenne Central 126-52 and Buffalo 91-74. The Camels lost to Central 144-13 and Buffalo 118-16.
Haliburton took home first place again in the 1-meter diving event for the Bolts with a final score of 313.10. The other Gillette swimmer to place first in an event was Thunder Basin's Caleb Carsrud who won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.94.
Both teams wrapped up the week with the East Double Duals Saturday morning. Thunder Basin again beat Campbell County 105-14 and Cheyenne East 93-85 while the Camels lost to East 134-21.
The Bolts took first place in eight of the 12 events while Campbell County's Morton won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.67.
Carsrud took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.03 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.72. Rech's time of 1:02.94 was good for first place in the 100-yard backstroke while Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event again with a score of 323.35.
Bolts' junior Eric Thompson won the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 24.55. Thunder Basin's relay team of Rech, Carsrud, Thompson and freshman Treyden Smith also fared well at the meet, winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.83 and the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:40.27.
The 12th and final event the Bolts took first place in was the 400-yard freestyle relay. Gavin Petersen, Ryan Olson, Ethan Tuckett and Vance Petersen won with a final time of 4:07.38.
Both Gillette boys swimming teams will rest up over winter break before diving back into the pool against Kelly Walsh and Buffalo in Gillette Jan. 2.
