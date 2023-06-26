Caleb Howell went out for his final organized soccer match at Thunder Basin as expected for the school’s all-time goals leader. As a member of Team Black at the state’s all-star soccer game in Gillette on Saturday, he finished with a goal and an assist en route to a 6-0 win.
It was apparent in the game that he had grown up playing with Court Gonsalez, a forward from Worland. The two had instant chemistry and combined for multiple goals in the game.
“A lot of these guys we’ve played (Wyoming) 307 (soccer club) or camps throughout the year so it was fun to get back together and play one more time,” Howell said.
“Me and Court have played together a long time and we had some chemistry up top. We were playing back-and-forth and we were able to find the net a few times.”
It’s nice to be able to finish with a win for Howell’s high school career — he will continue his soccer career at Bethel University alongside his brother — but the important part of the all-star weekend was to celebrate what the class of 2023 did while in high school with old teammates and new ones.
Howell played alongside one fellow Thunder Basin graduate Ivan Delgado, while the girls team featured three Thunder Basin teammates: Caytlynn Garland, Riley Noles and Ashley Measles. Their team lost 1-0 to Team White, but Garland enjoyed getting another chance to play with teammates like Noles and Measles. Campbell County High School had one representative on the senior all-star teams, Mari Bouzis, who for once worked alongside the Thunder Basin girls instead of against them.
“It was a great feeling to play at home one more time, but it was also full of reminiscing,” Garland said. “It’s the last time I’m going to play high school, the last time I’m going to play with some of my friends. It was definitely different — I loved getting to play with my teammates again, but it was also so much different than playing with our Thunder Basin team.”
Garland will play soccer at Midland University in Nebraska where she will major in nursing.
Garland and Howell will continue to play soccer at the college level, but for some of the athletes, this is the last chance to play at an organized level. For them, the score matters even less, it’s all about having one last chance to play the game they love.
In the girl’s game, Team White got off to an early start, scoring on a corner kick at the beginning of the game. It was the only goal in the girl’s game and both sides maintained a competitive balance between them. Noles for Team Black was especially active, as was Cantrell Rosalez for Team White.
The biggest challenge was learning how to play alongside all of the new teammates. Teams had three days to learn the tendencies of their new teammates which was difficult unless players had prior experience with one another.
The boy’s game was completely different. Team Black had some obvious prior experience together, in the case of Gonsalez and Howell. Gonsalez scored in the eighth minute of the game and Howell followed him up two minutes later. Mountain View’s Braden Walker scored the third goal in the 24th minute and Lyman graduate Gage Neilson added the fourth and final goal of the first half.
Team Black added two more goals in the second half, the first being Gonsalez’s second goal which came on an assist from Howell, and the final came in the final seconds of the game to give the team a 6-0 victory.
At the end of the day the results will matter little, it’s the time these players had on and off the field together throughout high school that made this week and the game special.
