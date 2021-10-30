Hurm, Wilson named all-state for Camels
Campbell County High School seniors Reilly Wilson and Braik Hurm were both named all-state at the Class 4A state cross-country meet last weekend in Ethete.
Hurm was the top finisher for the Camel boys. He finished in fifth place with a time of 16 minutes, 36.67 seconds.
Wilson was the top finisher for the Camel girls. She finished seventh with a time of 19:42.76.
Padres hire Oakland’s Bob Melvin as manager
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have hired Bob Melvin away from the Oakland Athletics to be their new manager, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the hiring hadn’t been formally announced. The 60-year-old Melvin will receive a three-year contract, the person said.
Melvin replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired Oct. 6 after a second-half collapse dropped the Padres from a solid grip on the NL’s second wild card spot to finishing with a losing record for the 10th time in 11 seasons. San Diego finished 79-83 for third place in the talented NL West.
Melvin comes into the job with 18 seasons of big-league managerial experience and a 1,346-1,272 record with the A’s, Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks. He has been named Manager of the Year three times, including in both leagues.
This year, Melvin became the winningest manager in Oakland team history, but the A’s missed the playoffs following three straight postseason berths. He was 853-764 with the Athletics.
Ohtani voted player of the year by league
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani was voted player of the year and the American League outstanding player by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper was voted National League outstanding player, the union said Thursday.
Toronto infielder Marcus Semien was selected Marvin Miller man of the year, given to a player whose leadership inspires others.
Mark Belanger, the first former player hired by the union, was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Belanger, a former big leaguer shortstop, died in 1998.
The Blue Jays’ Robbie Ray was selected the AL outstanding pitcher and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Scherzer the NL outstanding pitcher.
Baltimore first baseman and outfielder Ryan Mountcastle was picked as outstanding AL rookie and Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India as outstanding NL rookie.
Orioles outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini won AL comeback player after returning from coklon cancer, and San Francisco catcher Buster Posey won NL comeback player after opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and adopting premature twin girls.
Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach
SUNRISE, Fla. — Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
The announcement was made shortly after Quenneville met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in New York to discuss his role in the Blackhawks’ response to claims from Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich.
Quenneville resigned with about three years and $15 million remaining on his contract with the Panthers. In a statement released to TSN, Quenneville said he resigned “with deep regret and contrition.”
Texas A&M women’s coach Blair to retire at season’s end
Longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair announced Thursday that this season will be his last with the Aggies, with the 76-year-old set to retire at season’s end.
Blair has been at Texas A&M since 2003, leading the Aggies to a national championship in 2011.
The Aggies have won five conference titles, including the Southeastern Conference regular-season title last season, during his tenure. Blair, who was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013, has led Texas A&M to a school-record 430 wins.
He has helped the Aggies make 16 consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament and has taken Texas A&M to the Sweet 16 in each of the last three seasons the tournament was held.
Blair had 210 wins at Stephen F. Austin and 198 at Arkansas before joining the Aggies, and his 838 career victories are the 12th most in Division I history and fourth among active coaches.
Blair has completely transformed the Aggies during his time in College Station, Texas. The year before he arrived, Texas A&M was the worst team in the Big 12 and had suffered seven straight losing seasons.
The Aggies went 9-19 in Blair’s first year before improving to 16-15 in the 2004-05 season to make the WNIT tournament, their first postseason appearance since the 1995-96 season. Texas A&M went 23-9 the following year and began its streak of trips to the NCAA Tournament.
The pinnacle of his success came in 2011 when the Aggies went 33-5. Texas A&M upset a Baylor team led by Brittney Griner to reach the Final Four and got victories over Stanford and Notre Dame to capture the national title.
Blair spent seven years as a high school coach before being hired as an assistant at Louisiana Tech in 1980. He worked there until 1985, helping the team to two national titles, including the first NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in the 1981-82 season.
His first head coaching job came when he was hired at Stephen F. Austin in 1985 and he worked there until 1993. He led that team to seven consecutive conference titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
He then moved up to Arkansas where his success continued, as he helped the Razorbacks to the Final Four in the 1997-98 season. Arkansas made the tournament five times in his 10 seasons before he left to join the Aggies in 2003.
The folksy Blair, who passes out candy to fans before every game and works tirelessly to increase attendance, is looking forward to his final ride. Texas A&M enters the season ranked No. 23 and begins play on Nov. 9 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.