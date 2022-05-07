The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 20-3 on the season after going 3-1 on the road this weekend.
The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 29-1 and Cheyenne Central 6-3 on Thursday and beat Laramie 9-1 on Friday. Thunder Basin lost to Laramie 7-5 in game two of Friday's doubleheader.
The Bolts' wins over South and Laramie counted a conference games. Thursday's win over Central and Friday's loss to Laramie were non-conference games. The pair of conference wins puts Thunder Basin at 9-2 in conference play.
The Bolts started the weekend with a blowout win over South. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Thunder Basin collected 29 runs on 24 hits against the Bison. The team scored in each inning it played including 12 runs in the top of the second inning.
Emma Kimberling had a team-high seven RBIs after collecting four hits and two home runs. Lauren O'Loughlin drove in five runs and Caitline Kaul and Fallen Wilkerson each finished with three RBIs. Kaul also homered once.
Wilkerson earned the win on the mound by allowing one run on four hits while striking out two in five innings of work.
Against Central, Thunder Basin out-hit the Indians 11-4. The Bolts scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead and held onto it the rest of the way.
O'Loughlin hit a clutch three-run homer in the top of the seventh to score Kaul and Macie Selfors to put the Bolts in the driver's seat. She finished with a team-high three RBIs.
Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound after throwing a complete game. She allowed three runs (zero earned) and four hits while striking out eight in seven innings.
The momentum from Thursday carried into Thunder Basin's doubleheader with Laramie on Friday. In game one against the Plainsmen, the Bolts' bats stayed alive and the team out-hit Laramie 13-3.
Thunder Basin plated seven runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a commanding lead late. O'Loughlin started the seven-run rally with a big two-run homer to score Kaul and give the Bolts a 4-1 lead.
O'Loughlin led the team again with three RBIS, followed by Selfors and Wilkerson with two RBIs apiece. Ella Partlow earned the win on the mound after throwing a complete game. She allowed just one unearned run on three hits while striking out 16 of the 27 batters she faced.
In game two, Thunder Basin had a 4-3 lead but Laramie scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead. The Bolts scored one run in the top of the sixth but ultimately fell 7-5.
Partlow led the team at the plate with three RBIs that all came on a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. Kaul also drove in one run. Piercy took the loss on the mound with seven runs allowed (three earned) on eight hits while striking out 11 in six innings of work.
Thunder Basin will return to the field for its last two games of the regular season this week. Campbell County will host the Bolts at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
