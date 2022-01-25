No. 3-ranked Bolts girls sweep first two conference games

The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team left the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament with a 1-2 record last month.
Since losing two of its first three games of the season, the Bolts have won nine of its last 10 to improve to 10-3 on the year. Two of those nine wins include its first two conference wins of the year last weekend.
Thunder Basin beat Kelly Walsh 60-24 on Friday at TBHS before traveling to Sheridan and beating the No. 4-ranked Broncs 48-44. The Bolts started the year ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media rankings and stood at No. 3 going into the weekend.
Against the Trojans, Thunder Basin took a big 25-8 lead in the first quarter before taking a 46-13 lead into halftime. Thunder Basin grew its lead to 60-24 in the third quarter to force a running clock for the rest of the game.
Leading in scoring for the Bolts was junior Laney McCarty with 12 points, followed by juniors Joelie Spelts and Kinley Solem with nine points apiece. Senior Gabby Mendoza added eight points, senior Risa Pilon and junior Eagan Clark finished with seven points each and sophomore Kambel Cox scored six.
Against Sheridan, the Broncs took a small one-point lead into halftime up 19-18 but Thunder Basin was able to outscore Sheridan 29-26 in the second half to complete the comeback win. McCarty again led in scoring with 23 points, followed by Spelts with 13.
With two conference wins under its belt, the Bolts will now look ahead to the first of two crosstown conference games with rival Campbell County this weekend.
Thunder Basin will play the Camels at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.