The Gillette Blue Jays flew the coop this past weekend in search of some top competition, after hosting a Memorial Day tournament the previous week.
A 16-hour drive brought them to Oklahoma City, where the 18U girls fastpitch softball team played in the Oklahoma Challenge. Gillette, which is a B level team, played A- and Gold-level teams at the tournament.
The Blue Jays finished 3-2 over the weekend and lost in the first round of the Elm Bracket to Texas Fusion Gold out of Fort Worth, Texas.
“I thought we did well for where we’re at,” coach Jim West said. “We beat a couple of teams from the best clubs in America.”
One of the biggest wins on the weekend was against a team from the Texas Glory program, which West said is the largest youth softball organization in America. Gillette was down 7-1 and came back to win 8-7.
The Blue Jays received some big contributions from a few of their youngest players on the team. Macie Selfors, 13, hit a ball near the catcher in the final inning that not many players could’ve reached safely on.
But West said she is “greased lightning fast” and somehow got to first base before the throw. Then Kayleigh Jones, 14, drove in two runs with a double, including Selfors for the game winner.
“A team with a bad attitude doesn’t come back from anything,” West said. “It was fun to see the girls rally. Everyone was positive and believed we could do it and we did it.”
Another highlight of the weekend came on the final play of Gillette’s win over the Nebraska Swingers on Sunday morning. The Blue Jays were winning 4-0 going into the final inning and West said it looked like they were going to have trouble closing out the win.
Ali West stopped the bleeding after Nebraska had scored three runs to tighten the gap. A foul ball drifted toward the fence behind third base and West sprinted from her shortstop position to make a diving catch to end the game.
The third game Gillette won over the weekend was against the 18U Adidas Show Elite team out of Alabama. Jaci Piercy pitched four innings of one-hit shutout softball to lift the local team to a 4-0 victory in that one.
“For a little team from Gillette to come out here and play hard against some of the greatest teams in America, I couldn’t be more happy,” West said. “They learned that it doesn’t matter if you’re in Gillette, Colorado, or Oklahoma City, all these kids play ball the same way we do.
“If you just grind hard enough, you can win some of these games.”
The coach said the 16-hour drive was a long trip, but worth it. His players were a little apprehensive at first when they saw the teams from all over the country. But as the tournament went on, they realized they belonged.
