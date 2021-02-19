The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team pushed its win streak to 14 games with a 64-35 win over Kelly Walsh at home Friday night.
The Bolts, who are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings, improved to 15-1 on the year and 4-0 in conference play. Thunder Basin took a 15-12 lead into the second quarter but outscored the Trojans 19-6 to take a 33-17 lead going into halftime.
In the second half, Kelly Walsh was outscored 31-18 to give the Bolts its second win of the season over the Trojans.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was senior Gabby Drube with 22 points, followed by sophomore Joelie Spelts with 12, senior Kinsley Larson with 11 and senior Sydney Solem with nine.
Before the game, Breckyn Hamlin, Brady Deimling, Kate Hladky, Brooke Conklin, Drube, Larson and Solem were honored for senior night during the team's final home game before the regional tournament next weekend.
The Bolts will return to the court for a matchup against Sheridan Saturday. Thunder Basin will play the Broncs at 11:30 a.m. in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.