The Campbell County High School girls soccer team split its two road games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne East 1-0 in overtime Friday night before falling to Cheyenne Central 2-1 Saturday afternoon.
Against East, the two teams ended regulation tied 0-0 to force overtime. There, freshman Aubry DeWine scored the game-winning goal for the Camels to give Campbell County the 1-0 conference win over the Thunderbirds.
On Saturday, freshman Payge Riedesel scored the Camels' lone goal as the team fell to Cheyenne Central 2-1.
The Camels are 2-4 overall on the season and 2-1-0-2 in conference play. Campbell County will return to action this weekend with a pair of road games.
The Camels will play Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday night and Cheyenne South at noon Saturday on the road.
