The Campbell County High School tennis team returned to conference play Thursday with two duals against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.
The boys ended the day 10-0 against the two teams while the girls went 2-8.
Against Cheyenne East, senior Tanner Lemm lost the first set 7-6 before going on to win 6-1 and 6-4. The rest of the boys team won in two sets.
At No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey won 6-4 and 6-2. No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won 6-0 and 6-1 while the No. 2 doubles pair of Jason Fink and Logan Dymond won 6-1 and 6-0.
No. 3 doubles Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison won 6-1 and 6-2.
The girls team's two wins on the day came against Cheyenne East, with No. 1 singles player Alexa Richert winning 6-1 and 6-0 and No. 1 doubles partners Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary winning 6-4 and 6-1.
After losing 3-2 to East, the girls continued to struggle later in the day against defending state champ Cheyenne Central, dropping all five matches in two sets and losing 5-0.
The boys remained undefeated on the day, winning 5-0.
The Camels tennis team will return to the court Friday with conference match-ups at home against Laramie at noon and Cheyenne South at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.