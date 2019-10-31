It’s been three years since the Campbell County High School football team played in a Class 4A playoff game.
The opening of Thunder Basin High School ended a 12-season span of playoff runs where the Camels made it to the semifinals or championship game.
On Friday, the Camels are back in the playoffs against the same team that triggered the dry spell: the undefeated and No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin Bolts (9-0).
“That was one of our goals we set as a team was just to play in November, and by any means necessary,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “I don’t see these guys slowing down just because they’ve made their final goal.”
The Camels (2-7) made it to at least the first round of the playoffs in every season from 1990-2016. Their goal to make it again this season looked like a tall order at first, having lost every game for two seasons straight.
“I’m obviously proud. I mean, I really admire these last few classes,” said Camel football alum Kyle Hall, who was a senior tight end/linebacker in 2002. “To continually go out and put the work in, day after day, week after week, after having a split like that really speaks volumes on the kids that are there.
“It just seems like another one of those cycles. We got knocked down a couple pegs, and now we’re climbing the ladder back to the top.”
Camels assistant coach Mitch Holst played for CCHS in the late 1970s and early ’80s when the Camels were lucky to crack .500 in a season. He also witnessed multiple CCHS championships when he came back to coach in 1993.
“It’s been gratifying to see us at least take a step in the right direction because I’ve seen it both ways,” said Holst, a 1981 CCHS graduate. “We’ve certainly made good steps. … Have we made enough of them? I don’t know. Next year’s team is going to be able to tell.”
Vijay Pitter, the state’s leading rusher, suffered a hip injury in last week’s game against Kelly Walsh. He was participating in practice on Wednesday, but it is still uncertain how much he will be able to play in Friday’s playoff game.
Pitter has had two game-ending injuries this season but came back at near-full health for practice the next week, Rose said.
“He’s had two games where he’s had some little kerfuffles and decided to not go back in and test that pain tolerance a little bit,” Rose said. “So we just want to make sure that we are fully prepared for that just in case.”
Pitter also suffered a thumb injury that he came back from to post his highest yardage output of the season against Cheyenne South.
Sophomore running back Will Miller was getting a lot of carries against the scout team on Wednesday to prepare for a possible game without Pitter.
“Will deserves a good number of reps this week, probably more than Pitter,” Rose said.
The Camels are changing the blocking scheme a little bit to steer the offense away from Bolts’ senior linebacker Caleb Driskill, Rose said. Driskill has the most tackles in the state and recently committed to play football at the University of Wyoming.
“If we can get him blocked, I feel like we can do a lot better, because he’s coming through the line like a bull,” receiver Zach Wilcox said.
The Bolts have a pass-heavy offense and average 223 yards per game through the air, while they pick up an average of 147 per game on the ground.
The Camels run the ball more effectively, and average 192 rushing yards per game and fewer than 90 passing yards.
The forecast for Friday is a high of 30 degrees with a chance of snow.
The Camels lost to the Bolts 51-14 in the regular season at CCHS. The No. 8-seeded Campbell County will travel across town to Thunder Basin for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“It gives us a little bit more of an opportunity to show the town of Gillette what we can do,” Rose said. “I think there’s still a lot of people that are questioning it.”
