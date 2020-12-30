The Campbell County High School girls basketball team fell to 2-4 on the season with a loss to Harrisburg (South Dakota) 67-39 Wednesday afternoon.
The Camels got down early, going into the second quarter down 21-9 to Harrisburg. Coming out of the half down 38-27, Campbell County was held to just 12 points in the second half.
It was the Camels' second lost in as many days at the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament. Senior Shaelea Milliron led Campbell County in points with 16. Junior Maddie Jacobson added six points while senior Liv Castellanos had five.
The Camels shot well from both the free throw line and behind the arc. Campbell County was 4 of 9 from 3-point range for a 44% clip while the team made 11 of 13 free throws at the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.