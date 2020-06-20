Finishing the tournament on a high note was the mission Saturday morning for the Gillette Roughriders.
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team did just that against Renner, South Dakota to wrap up its time at the CWS Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Renner was the South Dakota state champ last summer, but didn’t have enough to stop a motivated Roughriders team in a 10-6 win.
Gillette had lost two games in a row at the tournament and a postgame practice on Friday put the team back on the right track, coach Nate Perleberg said.
“The hitting got a little contagious there and it was nice to see it go throughout the lineup,” Perleberg said. “I thought yesterday kind of set the tone for today. … We spent a couple hours in the cages and kind of worked on some things. Today was much more comfortable and more in attack mode.”
The Roughriders were trailing 2-1 after three innings, but rattled off nine straight runs to take complete control. Kaden Race and Cole Swisher paced the Riders at the plate, both driving in three runs, while Matt Newlin picked up the win on the mound with a stout performance.
Perleberg said that being aggressive on the base paths was a key to the win Saturday. That’s how Gillette tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning when Brody Richardson scored on an error. Zach Brown doubled and Race tripled to drive in runs in back-to-back at-bats and take the 4-2 lead later in the inning.
The whole team started feeding off the momentum after grabbing the lead and the Roughriders added four more runs in the top of the fifth inning to take control. Tanner Richards, Swisher, Brown and Race all drove in runs during consecutive at-bats to vault Gillette into an 8-2 lead.
Swisher dealt the final blow in the top of the sixth inning. Renner, South Dakota had scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to close the gap to 8-4, only to have Swisher get those two runs right back with a double to make it 10-4.
At the plate, Perleberg said his team was much more aggressive and comfortable at the plate after dropping the previous two games. A slight lineup change, moving Race and Hayden Sylte to the top, was also a key.
Swisher, who went 3-4 with three RBIs, said he had been struggling the entire trip to Omaha, Nebraska. But the practice after Friday’s loss was what he needed to fine tune a couple adjustments with his hand placement.
Going 2-2 at the prestigious tournament wasn’t what the Roughriders had in mind. But beating a solid team to end the weekend was enough to make the nine-hour trip home a little more bearable.
“It’s been a pretty rough tournament. We haven’t been playing up to our potential and I think everyone knew that coming into today. … it got to the point where he had to start figuring some stuff out,” Swisher said. “This was huge. If we ended with another bad day, that’s all we’d be thinking about for the next four days.”
Perleberg said it was a big luxury to have Newlin in his back pocket to start the final game. He was rock solid on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up two earned runs.
