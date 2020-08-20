The Campbell County High School tennis teams saw different results on Thursday in a doubleheader with Powell High School and Cody High School.
The Camel boys beat Powell 5-0 before going on to beat Cody 4-1.
Against Powell, the boys didn't have many hiccups. Each match-up for the Camels lasted two sets.
Tanner Lemm (No. 1) and Marcus Sarvey (No. 2) made quick work in singles. Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won both sets they played at No. 1 doubles against Powell 6-0 and 6-1.
"The boys handled Powell well," coach Mark Miessler said. The boys got off to a good start and played with good energy."
The boys kept that energy going into its match-up with Cody. While Neary and Robertson lost their first set of the young season, the duo was able to recover in time.
"The boys didn't play with as much energy against Cody in the beginning," Miessler said. "They kind of went into a lull and didn't hit the ball the way we should have.
"They were able to pick it back up there at the end."
Thursdays match-ups with Powell and Cody was the start to the Camels conference season. Miessler wasn't as happy with the girls team's performance, but he saw some positives on the court.
The CCHS girls were defeated 2-3 twice on Thursday.
"I wasn't very happy with how the girls played in that first match, but we fixed that by the second match," Miessler said. "(Livia Castellanos) and (Abi Neary) played how they were supposed to play and I think (Alexa Richert) is getting there, too."
Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary make up the girls No. 1 doubles team. The duo only dropped one set on the day. Alexa Richert, in her first year at No. 1 singles, swept both of her matches in two sets.
"Overall it was a solid day," Miessler said. "We played pretty well against two pretty good teams on their home court."
The Camels need to improve on a few things as they work their way through the conference schedule and into the state tournament, Miessler said.
"We're making too many unforced errors, that's where we suffer in terms of scoring right now," Miessler said. "We just need to be more consistent. Some of these girls haven't played much on varsity and there's going to be a lot of growing pains with that but it's really just a lack of consistency.
"We just need to continue to improve on a daily basis. We need to stay mentally focused the whole time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.