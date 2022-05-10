The high school and junior high rodeo circuits brought plenty of young cowboys and cowgirls to East Pavilion at Cam-plex this weekend. Gillette hosted the junior high state finals Thursday and Friday before hosting a high school rodeo Saturday and Sunday.
The junior high state finals capped a short spring season and featured two rounds. Points were collected for individual rounds as well as the average.
Tyson Schmelzle won the bareback steer state title and Carter Hutchison of Rozet won boys goat-tying, according to Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s website. Results for the high school rodeo were not available before print deadline.
The high school circuit will have three more rodeos in the regular season, including Casper next weekend, Sheridan on May 28 and Buffalo May 29-30. The high school state finals will be June 6-11 in Buffalo at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
The National High School Finals Rodeo returns to Gillette this year for the first time since 2017. It will be held July 17-23 at Cam-plex. The National Junior High Finals Rodeo will be June 19-25 in Perry, Georgia.
