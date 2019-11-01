The Gillette Wild were swept last weekend in a two-game series against the Sheridan Hawks by a combined score of 17-2.
Gillette won 10 straight games before last weekend’s double blowout loss, and now its identity as one of the top teams in the Frontier Division is in question.
“(Sheridan’s) an extremely competitive team, and I think kind of our body of work the last couple of weeks in practice leading up to that were probably a little complacent,” Wild coach Steve Kruk said. “You’re sitting at 10-1 and you’re feeling good about yourself, until someone tells you you’re not.”
This weekend, the Wild aim for redemption when they play the Great Falls Americans in Great Falls, Montana, on Friday and Saturday. Great Falls beat Gillette 7-1 in the first game of the season before Gillette took a 2-1 victory in the second game.
“They’re a dump and chase hockey team, so that just means we have to be quicker in our own zone getting the pucks first, and we got to be quicker going north and getting them out,” Kruk said. “The less time of possession they have in the offensive zone, the better our chances are.”
Great Falls is ranked second in the Frontier Division with a 10-2 record. Both of its starting goalies — Viktor Wennberg and Trever Mellen — have saved 95% of shots they’ve seen this season.
