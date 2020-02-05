Rigan McInerney’s recruiting process had a little bit of everything, including more than 100 schools contacting her and an injury that put her athletic future in doubt.
In the end, the two-time all-state volleyball player from Thunder Basin High School has decided on Laramie County Community College next year for volleyball and basketball, following a lengthy and trying decision process.
Multiple Division I colleges and nearly every junior college in the area were already on the recruiting path during her junior year of volleyball. Then during the spring after basketball season, she was getting emails and letters to play college hoops as well.
Along the recruiting trail, McInerney hurt her back and it seemed that could change everything.
She thinks it happened early in the basketball season during a hang clean lift during a weightlifting session. Later that night at practice, she had shooting pains down her legs.
A couple of days of rest made the pain manageable and she played through the state championship season with the Bolts. But her back was bothering her the entire time.
Even after she stopped lifting, a week of practice “really affected my movement” when game time came,” McInerney said.
Track season rolled around and McInerney’s competitive nature wouldn’t let her sit out. She was high jumping, throwing the shot put and discus and also playing a little volleyball on the side.
It all got to be too much last April 7 at an AAU volleyball tournament in Billings, Montana. McInerney said she “hit a lot of balls that day” and the car ride after was almost unbearable.
“I remember getting in the car with my mom and I just reclined the chair and scooted it back and just stood,” McInerney said. “I put a a pillow under me and just stood.”
“What are you doing,” asked her mother, Veronica Kramer.
“Something is just really wrong and my back hurts really bad,” she answered.
After multiple medical visits and an MRI, McInerney was diagnosed with a herniated disk. Surgery was recommended at one point, but that route was not an option for her and she chose a plasma platelet injection in July.
It was something that again made her pain manageable and she said she “got 30% pain relief from it.”
Recruiting carousel
Although her back injury wasn’t career ending, it did have a big effect on McInerney’s college recruiting. The phone calls, emails and letters came hot and heavy throughout her junior year, but once teams found out that she might be seriously hurt, some backed off.
“When I did get hurt, it kind of put a bump in the road and caused some of my plans to fall through, which was kind of devastating, to be honest,” McInerney said.
The frustration seemed to bubble over last spring. McInerney had been in contact with Montana State University and was “pretty sure” she was going to visit the school.
This time the injury bug hit the MSU volleyball team, which forced the coach to sign another player right away. That changed the team’s recruiting plans for her class.
“When that happened, it was just a sad moment for me,” McInerney said.
After drawing so much attention from college coaches throughout her junior year, McInerney began to see some of that interest wane as her senior year approached.
“After I got hurt, some of the coaches tried to awkwardly push me away,” she said. “It was just super frustrating and overwhelming with my injury, because for awhile there it was like, ‘I’m not going to be able to go to college for sports.’”
She said she finally voiced that worry to some of her closest friends, who responded with tough love, telling her to stop feeling sorry for herself and to just, “Shut up, Rigan.”
They knew she was going realize her dream of playing collegiate athletics, but told her it was just going to be along a different path than she originally envisioned.
“I probably wouldn’t have gotten through it without my friends and my family,” McInerney said.
Rigan’s refocused senior year
After the whirlwind that was her junior season, McInerney did all she could to keep her mind on her final high school year and a last shot of winning with her Thunder Basin teammates.
She sat out from about April to August to heal up. And when college coaches heard she was playing again in the fall as a senior season, her phone and inbox started lighting up again.
“Coaches just started contacting me, contacting me, contacting me,” McInerney said. “I told them, ‘I’m just focused on high school volleyball and after that, I’ll figure it out.’”
Thunder Basin’s run to the state volleyball championship game wasn’t pain free by any means for McInerney and she described it as a “very long and hard season.”
She still earned a second-straight Class 4A all-state selection and had become “by far the most recruited” volleyball player from TBHS, coach Wenett Martin said.
After her senior season, McInerney estimated that, she had been contacted by over 85 coaches to go play. “And I had 56 missed voicemails, I had over 100 unread texts and my email was completely full, she said.”
“I remember going into Martin’s office at one point and being like, ‘I don’t know what to do. I can’t reply to all these people.’”
Along the way, McInerney had actually started to worry that her opportunity to play college sports was gone.
Then there was no shortage of options again, but finding the right one took some time.
Operating on her own schedule
McInerney had some things she always kept in mind when considering a college — a good academic base, a supportive and family like atmosphere and that it be a place where she can excel and learn.
McInerney wants to pursue a career in the medical field and athletics was just one part of what went into her decision. By taking some college courses in high school, she can finish her associate degree in just one year, which also complicated things a little.
If she’s going to play at the junior college level, McInterney needed to find a coach willing to sign her for just one year.
She found two at Laramie County Community College.
LCCC volleyball coach Keri Coats was more than willing to take McInerney for however long she was willing to play. Basketball coach Brian Ortmeier was shocked when he caught wind McInerney still wanted to play two sports and quickly got in touch to say he also was interested.
“That was something that, for awhile, kind of scared me away from the JUCO route, just because I have so many college classes under my belt,” McInerney said. “But I think LCCC will be really good. I could be an early transfer out of there or I could stay the whole two years.
“I want to go pre-med, but I think it would be cool to also get some business and marketing classes in there. I’ll be able to fill my schedule whatever I do. I like school.”
Of the 100-plus schools that reached out to McInerney, it came down to LCCC and Casper College. Casper’s offer was hard to turn down because of its cadaver lab, she said, but LCCC was the school that checked all of her boxes.
Her original target date for making a decision was by Christmas, but that came and went and she still wasn’t ready. Then the new target became the start of February and she announced that next season she’ll play both volleyball and basketball for the Golden Eagles.
“It felt really good,” McInerney said. “It was just nice not to be as stressed out. It’s a big weight off my shoulders.”
She immediately made the rounds, calling from the Sapporo parking lot to tell her family and boyfriend the big news. Then she went out for some “celebratory sushi” with her sister, Teila, before going home to decompress with a long nap.
Now, McInerney can look forward to her college future with excitement and anticipation without the stress of the recruiting process.
And while she’ll be away from home to start her college career, basketball promises several returns to her hometown whenever LCCC plays at Gillette College.
Now, one of the tallest hurdles in front of McInerney is getting her English bulldog Bluto to Cheyenne with her next year.
