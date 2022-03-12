The Campbell County High School girls basketball team had another strong showing in the Class 4A state tournament Saturday morning but eventually fell 54-45 to Rock Springs in the consolation championship in Casper.
The Camels went into the tournament as the East No. 4 seed and lost to undefeated West No. 1 seed Cody 51-27 in the quarterfinals Thursday. Campbell County was able to bounce back and beat West No. 3 seed Green River 38-33 in the consolation semifinals Friday.
The Camels lined up with West No. 4 seed Rock Springs in the consolation finals. The Tigers lost 62-24 to East No. 1 seed Cheyenne East and beat East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central 34-32.
Rock Springs took an early 16-10 lead after the first quarter and extended its lead to 26-16 going into the halftime break. But the Camels came out of the locker room strong in the second half and went on a 13-6 run to eventually tie the game 33-33 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. Campbell County took its first lead of the game with 1:28 left in the third.
The Tigers rebounded and reclaimed the lead early in the fourth quarter before closing out the game with a nine-point lead.
The Camels spread the ball efficiently all game and finished with nine players with at least one point. Junior Madison Robertson led the team with 12 points, followed by freshman Kaylie Neary with eight and junior Raimi Hladky with seven.
Campbell County has plenty to be optimistic about. The team made the state tournament for the first time since 2019 and has an abundance of underclassmen who stepped up in key moments over the course of the season.
