After taking a week off for Christmas break, the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls basketball teams will return to action this week for the Hoop City Classic in South Dakota.
The three-day tournament starts Tuesday morning with games being played at the Corn Palace in Mitchell and at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Hoop City Classic will be the third preseason tournament for all four Gillette teams as they look to work out all the early season kinks before conference play starts Jan. 21.
Bolts boys without all-state shooting guard McKale Holte
The Thunder Basin boys will be a little shorthanded for the next month or so after all-state senior guard McKale Holte fractured his ankle during practice last week. TBHS coach Rory Williams expects Holte to be available again for the conference-opener against Kelly Walsh next month.
The Bolts were unanimously voted as the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball preseason rankings and have maintained the No. 1 spot through the first two weeks of the season.
Thunder Basin (5-1) is tied with Kelly Walsh for No. 1 in Class 4A in scoring with 68.7 points per game and are outscoring opponents by more than 26 points per game.
The Bolts are also No. 1 in field goal percentage (51%), 3-pointers made per game (11.7) and 3-point shooting percentage (40.2%).
Thunder Basin will miss Holte’s jump shot at the Hoop City Classic as the senior is ranked No. 7 in the state with 15.5 points per game. Holte also leads the state in 3-pointers made in a game with nine against Evanston earlier this month.
The Bolts will rely more on their other all-state guard, senior Deegan Williams, who is ranked No. 2 in scoring with 22.2 points per game. Deegan also leads the state with 7.8 assists and 4.7 steals per game.
On the other side of the ball, Thunder Basin is ranked No. 1 in defense with 42 points allowed and 14.8 steals per game.
The Bolts are coming off a 3-0 weekend at the Flaming Gorge Tournament in Rock Springs and Green River and will face four solid opponents this week. Thunder Basin will start the tournament against First Assembly Christian School (7-1) of Memphis, Tennessee, at noon Tuesday in Mitchell.
The Bolts will play twice Tuesday, finishing the day with a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Mitchell (3-0) in their home gym.
Thunder Basin will also play Houston, Tennessee (7-6), at 2 p.m. Wednesday and Brandon Valley of South Dakota (0-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Both games will be in Sioux Falls.
Young Camel girls team still piecing things together
The preseason has been all about creating a new identity for the Campbell County girls team. After its first two tournaments of the season, the new identity is showing flashes of the true potential this year’s Camels have under new coach Braidi Lutgen.
Campbell County (3-4) is in last place in the Northeast Quadrant in terms of overall record, but non-conference games have no impact on playoff seeding come March. The Camels have used the first two weeks of the season to build confidence and team chemistry for a young team with just one senior.
Through its first seven games, the Camels are No. 2 in Class 4A in scoring with 56.6 points per game. Campbell County also leads the state in 3-pointers made with 8.1 per game while ranking No. 7 in shooting at 35.6%.
The biggest concern for the Camels to work on before conference play starts is on the defensive side of the ball. The Camels rank No. 15 out of 16 teams in Class 4A with 56.4 points allowed per game.
Campbell County has two players inside the top 10 in the state in scoring. Junior Madison Robertson is No. 4 with 14.7 points per game and junior Millie Riss is No. 9 with 11 points per game.
Freshman Erika Martinez has stepped up early on in her first varsity season and ranks No. 3 in assists with 3.1 per game as one of the Camels’ primary point guard.
Campbell County will play two games at the Hoop City Classic this week. The Camels will play Bridgewater-Emery of South Dakota (2-1) at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Mitchell (0-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, both in Mitchell.
Bolts girls look to stay hot after 1-2 start to season
Its been an up and down season already for the Thunder Basin girls. After a shaky 1-2 start to the season, the Bolts responded with a solid 3-0 weekend at the Flaming Gorge Tournament to bounce back to 4-2 on the year.
Thunder Basin went into the year ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings but fell to No. 5 after the opening weekend. The Bolts moved up one spot to No. 4 in last week’s rankings.
After being in to the top 2 in both offense and defense for the majority of last season, the Bolts have struggled to put up points consistently after losing seven seniors from last year’s team. Through its first six games, Thunder Basin ranks last in Class 4A in shooting at 28.4%.
The Bolts sit at No. 10 in scoring with 43.8 points per game and No. 3 in defense at 36.2 points against per game. Thunder Basin leads the state in rebounding with 36.7 per contest.
Second-year coach LeeAnn Cox isn’t hitting the panic button by any means. The preseason is the perfect time to figure out what the team needs to work on moving forward.
After focusing on defense for the majority of practice before the season started, Cox’s focus now has shifted to shooting and implementing plays to set up open shots.
After playing limited minutes last year, junior Laney McCarty has stepped into a larger role and is No. 7 in the state in scoring with 12.5 points per game. Junior all-state center Joelie Spelts is No. 10 in Class 4A with 9.2 points a game.
Spelts is also second in the state in rebounding with 8.5 per game and third in blocks with 1.7 per game.
Like the Camel girls, the Bolts will play two games at this week’s Hoop City Classic. Thunder Basin will play Mitchell (0-3) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Brandon Valley (3-0) at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Sioux Falls.
Camel boys ready to bounce back in Mitchell
After starting the season 2-1, the Campbell County boys ran into some strong competition earlier this month at the Power2Play Tournament in Windsor, Colorado. There, the Camels went 1-2 including a 74-24 loss to the No. 3-ranked team of Colorado in Fossil Ridge.
Now sitting at 3-3 for the season, the Camels are hoping to bounce back with two games at this week’s Hoop City Classic.
Campbell County is still working to find its identity after graduating all five starters from last year’s team. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Camels rank No. 11 in scoring (50 points a game), No. 15 in shooting (36.6%), No. 15 in rebounding (22.5 per game) and No. 8 in defense (54.7 points against per game).
Senior Austin Crimm has led the Camels in scoring so far this year, averaging 11.7 points a game while shooting 37% from 3-point range.
After losing all-state guards Luke Hladky and Jefferson Neary to graduation in the spring, the Camels have developed a more balanced approach in terms of scoring. The offense relies on ball movement and communication to eventually find an open shot.
Campbell County is still firing up plenty of 3-pointers, a longstanding tradition in Gillette. The Camels have the three highest 3-point attempts in a game, including a state-high 41 attempts against Evanston earlier this month.
The Camels are shooting 30.2% from 3-point range as a team, averaging 9.2 makes per 30.2 attempts a game.
Campbell County still has plenty of work to do before conference play, but this year’s team has already taken big strides during the first two weeks of the preseason. With Christmas break behind them, the Camels will look to take another big step this week in South Dakota.
The Camels will play Yankton of South Dakota (2-1) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Mitchell (3-4) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, both in Mitchell.
