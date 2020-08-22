Kaden Race’s baseball season ended at 1:30 a.m. on a Monday. Less than three hours later at 4:15, his alarm went off for his first football practice with Campbell County High School.
“Since I live an hour out of town, I have to wake up earlier than everybody else,” Race said.
Race commutes to CCHS from his home north of Weston. He said he doesn’t mind making the drive to practice every day. He’s thankful to have a chance to practice at all.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to go out there and have a senior season,” Race said. “A lot of people aren’t getting that opportunity this year.
“Knowing that we’re one of the only high schools to get the chance to have a football season, that makes us want to go out there and give it our best.”
Race, who spends his summers playing for the American Legion Post 42 Roughriders baseball team, was skeptical that he and his teammates would play a full season.
The Roughriders ended the 2020 campaign having played 67 games.
Race was grateful to have a summer season at all, he said. “It makes you want to make the best of what you got.”
Race did that.
Each season, all eight coaches in the AA class of Wyoming Legion baseball vote on the best players in the state. Race earned two awards, including a nod as first-team all-state as well as being named the Wyoming Pitcher of the Year.
Race, who earned second-team honors in 2019, dominated on the mound for the Roughriders this summer. He tossed 61 innings, tallying an 8-1 record with a 1.72 ERA and 74 strikeouts.
He held opposing batters to a .207 batting average against him.
Race said he looked up to a lot of guys who came before him in the Roughrider program. One in particular, Hayden Sylte, won the same award the year before.
Race is the sixth Roughrider pitcher in seven years to win the accolade. Sylte said passing the torch on to his teammate and friend was a memorable thing.
“He had a great season. He was dominant,” Sylte said. “I’m really happy for him after seeing all the work we put in together. I get to see all that growth firsthand.”
Race said a lot of that growth is because of Sylte. He doesn’t know where his game would be without his teammate’s guidance.
“Learning from (Sylte) and those other guys really helped me,” Race said. “Honestly, if it wasn’t for (Sylte) pushing me every year all summer, then I don’t know if I would have ever been as good as I was this year.
“I really owe that guy.”
Race is one of seven pitchers in Gillette’s rotation to win all-state honors this summer. Roughriders head coach Nate Perleberg said Kaden Race is one of the best all-around athletes he’s ever seen.
Perleberg has coached baseball in Gillette for 15 seasons.
“(Race) is such a great athlete,” Perleberg said. “I always tell him that he’s the best athlete on the field, so go act like it.”
Perleberg is known for emphasizing the importance of pitching. Race listened.
“The awards show that pitching is probably more important in baseball than hitting, at least that’s what I think,” Race said. “It’s really hard to hit a baseball, but it’s a lot harder to locate a fastball or a curveball consistently.”
Back to the gridiron
Race said he enjoys baseball and football equally, but he feels he’s a stronger baseball player. That could change this season. Race said winning Pitcher of the Year has given him confidence in his arm strength going into the start of his senior year as quarterback for the Camels.
“I definitely feel more confident,” Race said. “I can be the best in one sport and now it’s time to be the best in another.”
The Camel senior said he’s comforted that both coaches are supportive of him playing multiple sports.
Race said Perleberg wants him to succeed in anything he sets out to do. He said CCHS football coach Andrew Rose always checks in with him during the baseball summer.
“Having that support group around you almost year-round is nice,” Race said. “Both coaches want the best for me.”
While the Roughriders fell two wins short of a state championship to end their season, Race said expectations are high for the Camels football team going into the fall. Through Race’s three years in high school, the CCHS varsity squad has tallied a 2-26 record.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” Race said. “Last year’s playoff loss against (Thunder Basin) really boosted our confidence knowing that we can hang with bigger teams.
“We obviously weren’t the most skilled players or the best players last year or the year before, but I think more guys are better,” he said. “Maturity is going to catch up with us this year.”
Race plans on returning to the Roughriders for his senior season next summer, and it isn’t just to play for fun. Race said he wants to use the time on the diamond to earn an offer to play at the college level.
“After senior year I’ll just go play that senior season of baseball and see where that takes me,” Race said.
While he’s hungry to take that next step to college athletics, Race is even hungrier to get his hands on a state championship in either sport.
While Race struggled with accuracy behind center last season, the quarterback feels the team is due for a solid season after three consecutive losing seasons. Rose said the team is motivated by wanting to dig itself out of being a free win teams circle on their calendar.
Whether it’s under the stadium lights on a Friday night or dusting turf pellets from his jersey on the Roughriders’ field during a doubleheader, Race has one mode and one mode only: compete.
Coaches like Rose and Perleberg, as well as teammates like Sylte, know Race was the best pitcher in Wyoming because of his work ethic. For Race, now entering his final season as a high school athlete, the work is hardly over.
For Race, the work has just begun.
