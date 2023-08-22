Campbell County High School’s tennis team is very young.
The Camels this year will feature a lot of players who have not had much experience playing tennis.
“Basically we return a couple girls from last year, and on the boys side we return four, our one doubles team and our two doubles team,” coach Mark Miessler said. “So basically, we’re really young.”
Four freshmen and four juniors will play at the varsity level on the girls team. The boys team has one senior, Kyle Barton, and two juniors with one sophomore. The rest of the boys team are all freshmen.
This year will certainly be a challenge for Campbell County’s longtime tennis coach, but the positives about having a young team are important down the line. Young players who might ordinarily not see much playing time will be put in high-pressure situations.
“We’ll play the positions and play them the way we want and we’ll be fine,” Miessler said. “The girls are really learning quick — anytime you have four freshmen who don’t have a lot of experience, they’re going to (take) their lumps but you’ll build for the future so it’s a good thing.”
A huge positive for this freshman class is that they can hit. Miessler called some of the freshmen pushers, which are players he describes as players who can keep the ball back in play over and over again. There may not be a ton, especially on the boys team, but they are ready to compete.
“You cause a lot of grief,” he said. “You can win a lot of matches in Wyoming like that.”
While the freshmen take the year to develop, some of the players at the top of the roster will look to improve upon their 2022 finish. Last year, Campbell County’s doubles team of Rylan Robertson and Kyle Barton finished second in the state behind Jackson’s top doubles team.
For Barton and Robertson, getting that top spot is what this season is all about, especially considering it will be the doubles team’s last year together.
While the state title is what’s on their mind, both are hoping to lead by example for the younger boys on the team.
On the girls side, junior Sam Torres is one of the team’s top returners. She was a part of the team’s second doubles team, which finished third in the state. Miessler said to Torres that she’s going to have to be a leader on the team, which is something he’s not worried about.
“Certain people I don’t ever have a concern with, Sam can handle (a leadership role),” Miessler said.
Torres only started competing in tennis her freshman year in 2021, yet already she has proven herself capable as a player and leader. As much as she will be focused on improving herself and her own finish, she will be ensuring that the others on the girls team learn the fundamentals that helped her become one of the best doubles in the state.
It’ll be on players like Torres to help the foundation of the next generation of Camel tennis players. This season, that’s as important as what each individual or doubles pair does in the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.