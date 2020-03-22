Most wins in program history (28-5), finishing ranked No. 21 in the country and a Region IX Tournament semifinal berth is what coach Liz Lewis accomplished in her first season leading the Gillette College women’s basketball program.
Now the attention turns to how to follow that up.
That is still up in the air as COVID-19 has driven most of the Pronghorn players home for an extended spring break, and possibly longer.
The team was evenly split with six freshmen and six sophomores last season, and Lewis still isn’t sure which of those freshmen will be back next year.
Now is usually when she conducts her exit meetings with players. She helps her sophomores decide their futures and tries to plan the next season around returning freshmen. But with the novel coronavirus pandemic, the coaches and players “haven’t actually met about it at all,” Lewis said.
“Now, we obviously can’t do that,” she said. “Its just not normally what we do. (Coronavirus) is definitely throwing a kink in things.”
The biggest question mark regarding the program’s success in 2020-21 deals with the potential return of freshman Kobe King-Hawea, this year’s World Exposure NJCAA Freshman of the Year.
She was the centerpiece of Gillette’s team this season, averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game. She also was named Region IX North All-Conference MVP and to the all-tournament team.
While Lewis can’t say for sure, she hopes the majority of the freshman class will be back next season, including King-Hawea.
“She’s going to be great asset leading our team moving forward,” Lewis said. “I think Kobe really is a great player. She really had a lot of growth as a freshman and I’m excited to see what she does next year.”
If all goes to plan, King-Hawea will have fellow starting freshman Sydney Prather alongside her next season. Prather averaged 12.7 points, nearly eight rebounds a game and was named to the Region IX all-tournament team.
But Lewis will be tasked with replacing the other three starters.
Two of them were Region IX North all-conference players this season — point guard Skylar Patton and Australian center Molly Coleman. Patton, who was also named to the Region IX all-defensive team, averaged 14.6 points and almost four assists per game.
Coleman finished at 12 points and six points per game and both are going through the recruiting process to move on to a four-year school, Lewis said.
The local product, Teila McInerney, was the fifth starter. She will be graduating this spring and pursuing a career in the medical field. She averaged six points a game as a sophomore.
Lewis said the whole sophomore class will be hard to replace — not just for what they brought to the court, but for what they contributed to the culture of the program and the community.
King-Hawea would provide a great foundation for the Pronghorns next season, but the team will be missing more than 35 points a game from the three graduating sophomores. Their departure leaves holes at almost every position.
“That’s the thing about junior college,” Lewis said. “Every year you lose abut half your team to graduation, so you have to recruit just about every position.”
Lewis’ offseason process has been slowed due to the nationwide COVID-19 response and she said that, “We’re just stuck behind our computers recruiting right now.”
However, she has already signed two players, both from New Zealand. As for the other open roster spots, there is a particular type of player Lewis is after.
“We’re looking for kids that are tough. And that’s a really hard thing to find; kids that are flat-out tough,” she said. “It’s a long season and we’re looking for kids tough enough to handle it.”
Typically, Lewis would use big-game performances as a gauge for their toughness, grit and success in big situations. But those chances have largely disappeared with most high school state tournaments around the country being canceled.
Lewis said she also is scouting some local talent, albeit “from a distance now” that much of Gillette is behind closed doors. She’ll have at least six spots to fill to pair with a promising crop of freshmen.
