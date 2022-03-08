Seven athletes from Campbell County High School were named all-state for their performances at this weekend's state indoor track meet at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
Athletes who finish top 2 in an individual event or are a part of a championship relay team earn the honor from the Wyoming Coaches Association, according to WyoPrep.com.
Sydalee Brown, McKenna Hayes, Aubry DeWine, Charlotte Marasco, Nyomi Moore and Aja Roberts were recognized for the Camel girls along with Remar Pitter for the boys. Brown was named all-state for the third straight season while Pitter, DeWine, Marasco, Moore and Roberts earned the honor for the second consecutive year.
Brown won two individuals events at the state meet. Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.23 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 25.89.
Brown was also on the Camels 4x200-meter relay team that won with a time of 1 minute, 45.38 seconds. Brown, Roberts, Moore and DeWine beat the old state record of 1:46.32 set by Campbell County’s Kaylee Hove, Olivia McCann, Kassidy Wanke and Makayla Pzinski in 2015.
Individually, Marasco earned all-state after finishing second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.80, Hayes finished second in the shot put with a throw of 40-2.75 and Moore finished second in the long jump with a distance of 18 feet, 0.5 inches.
Pitter's all-state honors came after winning the boys long jump with a distance of 23-6. He also finished stied for second in the high jump (6-2).
The Campbell County girls finished second as a team with a team score of 100, trailing only Cheyenne Central's score of 103.33. The Camel boys finished fourth with a score of 59, the Thunder Basin girls finished fifth with a score of 47 and the Thunder Basin boys finished 14th with a score of 10.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.