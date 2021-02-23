SWIMMING
Bolts 6th, Camels 10th at state swim meet
The Thunder Basin High School boys swimming and diving team took sixth place at the state meet in Laramie on Friday morning while Campbell County was 10th to finish the season.
Laramie won its fourth consecutive state title with a team score of 270, followed by Kelly Walsh (249), Cheyenne Central (233), Cheyenne South (162), Sheridan (131), Thunder Basin (85), Evanston (69), Rock Springs (68), Cheyenne East (44), Campbell County (34) and Natrona County (23).
The Bolts had five swimmer and one diver qualified for the state meet, including Brayden Rech, Caleb Carsrud, Eric Thompson, Ethan Tuckett, Treyden Smith and Isaiah Haliburton. For the Camels, Caden Morton was the lone state qualifier.
Carsrud was the top-placer for the Bolts, placing second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.11 seconds. Smith placed 11th in the same event with a time of 52.10.
Haliburton also placed second for the Bolts in the 1-meter diving event with a final score of 467.65 through 11 dives. Haliburton won the event last year as a sophomore, but Laramie’s Dylan Bressler broke the state meet record with a final score of 515.35 to win this year’s title.
Morton placed third for Campbell County in both individual events he swam. Morton’s time of 2:03.75 in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:02.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke were both good for third place.
Carsrud also was sixth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.03 for Thunder Basin. Other Bolts placers were Rech, who was eighth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.67, and Thompson, who was ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.13 and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.64.
In relays, Thunder Basin’s team of Smith, Carsrud, Thompson and Gavin Petersen took fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.72. Campbell County’s team of Morton, Greg Vaniursky, Lane Muller and Dustyn Viktora was 10th in the same event in 1:40.78.
Rech, Thompson Carsrud and Petersen were sixth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45.37 while Morton, Vaniursky, Muller and Viktora took 11th for Campbell County with a time of 1:54.21.
INDOOR TRACK
Camels take 2nd in last state-qualifying meet
The Campbell County High School boys and girls indoor track team both took second place at the last state-qualifying regular season meet Saturday at the Field House in the Campbell County Recreation Center.
The Camels won 10 events on the day, including seven for the girls and three on the boys side.
Individually, Sydalee Brown led the girls with two wins, including the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.42 seconds and a distance of 35 feet, 4.25 inches in the triple jump. Aja Roberts won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.28, Nyomi Moore won the long jump with a distance of 17-4.75 and Lauryn Love won the shot put with a throw of 44-1.
The CCHS girls also won two relay events. The team of Aubry Dewine, Moore, Brown and Roberts won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:48.73 and the team of Charlotte Marasco, Taylor Burch, Roberts and Brown won the 4x400 relay in 4:22.08.
The Camel boys team won one individual event, one relay and a field event.
Braik Hurm won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:35.67 while Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 21-4. The team of Firdan Keflinzein, Brandon Werkele, Angel Nava and Pitter won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:34.21.
The boys state meet will be Saturday while the girls will run March 6. Both meets will be held at the Field House in Gillette.
