The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team split a pair of conference matches on the road this weekend. The Bolts swept Sheridan 3-0 on Friday night before losing 3-0 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday.
Thunder Basin is ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
Against Sheridan, the Bolts took control of the game from the start and won the first set 25-15. After winning the second set 25-17, Thunder Basin finished the sweep with a 25-21 win in the third set.
The Bolts traveled to Casper to face the No. 2-ranked Trojans on Saturday afternoon. Thunder Basin forced the win-by-two rule in the first set but Kelly Walsh ultimately closed out the set with a 28-26 win.
The Trojans carried that momentum into the second set with a 25-14 win before closing out the match 25-18 in the third set.
Saturday's loss was Thunder Basin's first conference loss of the season (2-1) and pushes the team's regular season record to 13-7.
The Bolts will return to the court for the Casper Invite tournament next weekend.
