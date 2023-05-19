Campbell County Softball Vs. Cody
Campbell County senior Red Snyder fires a throw to Avery Gray for an out against Cody during a State 4A state tournament game Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

Campbell County High School outplayed all three opponents the team faced on Friday with the exception of one inning in the first game against Cheyenne East. Despite holding a 7-1 lead in the seventh inning, the Camels found themselves with a 8-7 loss to the top-ranked Thunderbirds.

