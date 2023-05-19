Campbell County High School outplayed all three opponents the team faced on Friday with the exception of one inning in the first game against Cheyenne East. Despite holding a 7-1 lead in the seventh inning, the Camels found themselves with a 8-7 loss to the top-ranked Thunderbirds.
"We can do the same thing," coach Haley Gray said. "It's a heart breaker to lose. They did everything they could, they played great. One swing can change everything."
But the messages to the Camels were clear. One, Cheyenne East is a winnable opponent and two, never stop hitting. After the initial heartbreak, the Camels took it to heart and battled hard through the next two games, punching their ticket to the final day of the state softball tournament.
Cheyenne East
For six innings, the Camels were the better team on the field. Cheyenne East struck first with a run in the opening inning, but the Camels responded with eight runs in the second and third inning.
Campbell County took a 2-1 lead in the second inning after Jadeyn "Red" Snyder's bunt reached first from an error on Cheyenne East first baseman Emily Schlagel. A ground out to first by Sam Torres gave Taylor Curtin time to cross home plate and take the lead.
In the circle, Avery Gray started and had another strong outing. She prevented the Thunderbirds from retaliating after strikeout out the side in the bottom of the second.
In the third inning, the offense burst with five runs. An error on a ground ball brought Zoey Hutton home and a walk with loaded bases the next at-bat brought Addie Rambo in for the fourth Camel run. Torres in the next at-bat hit a line drive to center field that brought three runners home, giving Campbell County a 7-1 lead.
After the slew of runs, things calmed down as both teams' defenses settled back in. Gray finished with eight strikeouts in the game and Cheyenne East pitcher Jaylyn Christensen finished with seven.
Campbell County entered the bottom of the seventh three outs away from the upset win when the Thunderbirds rattled off seven runs. the first two came from four hits, bringing the sore to 7-3. Campbell County coach Haley Gray opted to intentionally walk Trista Stehwien, which loaded the bases. In cruel, poetic fashion, Gracie Oswald stepped up to the plate and smacked the ball beyond the fence to tie the game at seven-all. Three pitches later with Aleah Brooks at the plate and a walk-off homer gave the Thunderbirds an 8-7 win.
The heartbreaking loss hurt, but coach Gray's message to the team was simple: 'you're never out of a game. If they can do it, so could we.'
Cody
After a two-hour recess, the Camels were back in action. Snyder earned the start in the circle and continued to show why Haley Gray was so confident in her team's pitching depth.
The Camels run ruled the Fillies in five innings and allowed just one run. Snyder finished with four strikeouts to four hits allowed. Outside of the circle, coach Gray said the defense as a whole had its best performance of the season.
Avery Gray, who started as the first baseman, led the team in fits with four. She connected on a double in the first, second and fifth innings and had a triple in the third. When the game ended, she had seven RBI.
Alongside Avery Gray, Curtin and Alexis Alexander both had hits lead to runs. Alexander scored later in the inning on a passed ball, giving the Camels a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Snyder and the defense suffocated the Fillies for the first three innings. Cody had one hit and one walk in its first three innings at the batter's box.
The Camels picked up where they left off offensively with five runs in the second inning. The scoring started with the double from Avery Gray that brought all three batters before her home. Alexander had another RBI and Patience Smith's ground out to first brought Addie Rambo home. It was a 9-0 ballgame after an inning and a half.
When the Camels came back to bat, they brought their 10th run home, putting Cody in danger of a run rule. Cody fought back in the bottom of the fourth with two hits and a sacrifice fly that led to their first run of the game. Things got a little hairy for Snyder in the fourth after two-straight walks loaded the bases with two outs, but the senior struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Avery Gray's final double of the game in the fifth gave the Camels an 11-point lead. The Camel defense retired three of the first four batters in the bottom of the fifth to close out the game.
Kelly Walsh
After the win, the Camels needed one more to finish in the top three teams in the state. Standing in their way was Kelly Walsh whom the Camels had beaten on Thursday night.
Snyder earned her second start of the tournament in the game. She didn't slow down and saved her best stuff for the final game. She pitched a seven-strikeout shutout and allowed only five hits.
"I just told myself to keep pushing because I knew my team needed me," Snyder said of getting over the loss earlier to Cheyenne East. "That kept me going through the next two games."
Both teams had quiet first two innings, but the Camels came alive in the third and went the next four innings scoring at least one run. The Camels scored twice in the third with an RBI single from sophomore catcher Bayley Gray on a bunt that bounced to the second baseman. The Camels loaded the bases and earned a run after Rambo took a walk.
Torres had another third-inning RBI after her single to left field brought Snyder home. The game became out of hand for the Trojans when Alexander knocked the ball out for a home run in the fifth inning. After that, the Camels were able to add one final run with a fielder's choice that brought Torres home.
Campbell County will have a rematch against Cheyenne East at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
"I feel like we're really excited and we're going to bring a lot of energy," Snyder said. "We are all really pumped to see them again."
The road to taking back the state title won't be easy, as the Camels will need to win three games — two against Thunder Basin — to be champs. But the team has been here before. When the Camels won in the inaugural softball season, the team lost its second game on Friday morning and had to punch up to win the tournament against Cheyenne Central. Coach Haley Gray and the rest of the Camels are confident they can find the magic to do it again.
"I feel great about it, even though that first game, the way it was, I feel like it was meant to happen," Haley Gray said. "It made this path that much more exciting. They're on an emotional high. It's coming together perfectly."
The winner will face Thunder Basin in the championship game that afternoon.
