Gillette is in store for another busy sports weekend as the fall season starts to wind down.
Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will both participate in football, volleyball, cross-country and swimming and diving this weekend.
Football
Thunder Basin (7-1) will travels to rival Sheridan on Friday for a clash between two of the top-5 teams in the state for the last week of the regular season.
The Bolts will go into the game as the No. 2-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings while Sheridan (5-3) is ranked No. 5. The game is a rematch of last year's state championship game where the Broncs beat the Bolts 35-26 in Laramie.
Thunder Basin is riding a four-game win streak and will look to lock up a top seed going into the state tournament. Sheridan is coming off back-to-back wins against Kelly Walsh and Campbell County.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Sheridan.
The Campbell County football team (1-7) will host Kelly Walsh (3-5) at Camel Stadium on Friday night to end the season.
The Camels are on a four-game skid and will look to end the season on a high note after having already been eliminated from playoff contention with last week's loss to Sheridan.
Kelly Walsh has already secured the No. 7 seed in the playoff bracket.
Kickoff at CCHS is at 6 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball
After seeing the first cancellations of the season because of COVID-19 last weekend, the Bolts and Camels return to the court Friday and Saturday.
Thunder Basin (15-2) is ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. The Bolts will host Kelly Walsh (9-5) Friday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Sheridan (2-9) at noon Saturday.
Campbell County (5-10) will host Sheridan at 5 p.m. Friday night. The Camels will then travel to Casper to play Kelly Walsh at noon Saturday.
The weekend will wrap up the regular season for both teams. The regional tournament will be at Campbell County Oct. 30-31 before the state tournament in Casper Nov. 7.
Cross-country
The 2020 cross-country season will end this weekend with the state meet in Casper.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will run at Paradise Valley Golf Course at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Bolts boys and girls teams are both coming off fourth-place finishes at the conference meet last weekend in Cheyenne.
Swimming and diving
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin swimming and diving teams will host the conference meet at the Campbell County Aquatic Center Friday and Saturday.
The conference meet and the Last Chance meet next week are all that stand between the state meet in Laramie on Nov. 5-6.
Going into conference, the Camels have qualified nine swimmers for the state meet while Thunder Basin has qualified two swimmers and four divers.
Times for the conference meet have yet to be announced.
