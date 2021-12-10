The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both earned their first wins of the season Friday over Evanston during day two of the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament.
The Camel boys beat Evanston 71-60 and the Camel girls beat the Red Devils 54-45.
The girls started the night with a close matchup, taking a 21-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Camels outscored the Red Devils 33-23 to hold on and earn its first win of the season.
Junior Millie Riss led the team in scoring with 12 points, followed by sophomore Cami Curtis with nine, freshman Kaylie Neary with eight and junior Julia Sarvey with seven.
Riss and Curtis both collected five rebounds while Curtis finished with four steals. Neary and junior Madison Robertson had three steals each.
Curtis also added four assists while sophomore Mykhia Dymond finished with three.
Friday's win was coach Braidi Lutgen's first win since taking over the Campbell County program this season.
The boys also found themselves in a tight game with Evanston. The Camels held a 37-31 lead at halftime but were able to pull away late in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Campbell County ended the game on a 12-2 run to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Senior Austin Crimm led the Camels in scoring for the second straight night with 20 points, followed by senior Jason Fink with 15 and freshman Mason Drube with 14.
Both the Campbell County boys and girls will close out the REMAX/Gillette Invite against Cody on Saturday.
The Camel girls will play Cody at noon and the boys will follow at 1:30 p.m. at CCHS.
