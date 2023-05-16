Ahead of his final home meet as a senior at Campbell County High School, Cooper Stevens prepares for his shot put by reading a book on the greatest athletes that wore each number.
Stevens, a school football and track star, spent the early years of his life watching Camel games and wanting to be on the field. It was a dream for Stevens to don the purple that he was mesmerized by on Friday nights in elementary school.
Now he is preparing for the next stage in his career. The purple and gold will be traded in for gold and navy. Stevens looks forward to the next adventure in Rapid City at the South Dakota School of Mines. As he warms up for his throws, Stevens wears a workout shirt from his new school.
“School feels like it’s dragging on a bit,” Stevens said. “I’m a little overwhelmed. There’s a lot I don’t know, which is a foreign concept to me.”
Stevens is looking ahead but trying to stay in the moment. As he finishes his high school career, he’s focused on getting better. Stevens is the state record holder for shot put in indoor track but has some work to do if he wants to get the outdoor record.
Stevens’s turn at the Camel Qualifier at the shot put didn’t go the way he had wanted it to. He finished second to a fellow Camel Raynor Ranum, a sophomore. Ranum beat out Stevens by under five inches. Stevens is happy for his teammate — who after winning the event celebrated with a hug from mom and dad — and isn’t concerned with the throws. He’s already qualified for the state event.
The senior will make his final throws of high school at the track state tournament in Casper starting on Thursday. Everyone wants to go out on top, to win the state and steal a record, but Stevens is grounded in what he is capable of. If he wins or doesn’t, his focus is inward. The greatest motivator is himself. He just wants to get better each day.
Stevens’s legacy extends beyond the field at Campbell County and the indoor track at the Rec Center. Stevens is one of the top scholars in his school and across the nation. He is a National Merit Scholar, a Presidential Scholars semi-finalist and a salutatorian. Stevens is busy keeping everything together and trying to balance school and sports. It isn’t easy, but he gets it done like how he gets his sports records done. One day at a time, looking to improve each day.
Athletes, and even high school athletes, can sometimes have a hard time not letting success get the best of them. Stevens isn’t like that. He’s calm, works hard and is a good sport and peer. His actions are what make him special. All he wants to do is work hard and make himself better while helping and supporting his teammates.
When he looks back at his career at Campbell County, the wins, the losses, the throws, the state record, what Stevens hopes to leave behind is hope and excitement for the future classes of Camels. As he was inspired by the Camels that came before him, he hopes that he has become a part of the Gillette legacy that inspires the next athlete to work to beat his record.
“I get to be the person people look up to,” Stevens said. “I wanted to play football, and I wanted to play football here. Now I’m the one playing football and inspiring someone. It’s awesome, and it’s kind of everything I’ve always wanted.”
His next step in college fulfills another dream for Stevens. It’s a school that his family has attended. It’s close to home with a football coach that is from Gillette. And most importantly, it’s a chance to show the next group of Camels that following their athletic and academic dreams is possible. He’s thankful for his time in Gillette but excited that he gets to continue his passion. Whatever the future holds for his career, it extends beyond the square mileage of his hometown.
And when he gets to his new home, he will get to work and look to improve each day, just as he has throughout his life.
