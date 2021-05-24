Camels win high school softball title in inaugural season

Jaidyn Groombridge had softball chants still ringing in her head when she woke up Sunday morning.
Along with the catchy cheers the Campbell County High School softball team sang for three days straight stuck in her head, Groombridge was still slightly windburned from playing in the first Wyoming high school softball tournament over the weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Groombridge was one of just two seniors on Campbell County High School’s first softball team in the sport’s inaugural season. Over the weekend, Groombridge and her teammates didn’t just play in the state’s first state tournament. They won it.
“This was amazing,” Groombridge said about going down in the record books as the first high school softball championship team. “This memory will probably stay in my head forever. It just truly is the best feeling ever.”
The busy weekend wasn’t over for the Camel senior. Roughly 24 hours after winning the title at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, Groombridge, along with teammate Cierra Williams, put on her cap and gown and walked across the stage at Cam-plex to receive her diploma as a graduate with the Class of 2021.
While graduating from high school is a cherished memory in itself, Groombridge said it was made more so walking across the stage a state champion.
The path to glory
The Camels were by no means a favorite to win. Campbell County went into the state tournament having lost five of their last eight regular season games.
The skid put the Camels in a tie in the conference standings with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. After tiebreakers, Campbell County was given the No. 3 seed in the East and a difficult path just to get to the title game.
First, the Camels faced West No. 2 seed Cody. After beating the Fillies 12-3 on Thursday, Campbell County moved on to face crosstown rival and No. 1 seed Thunder Basin, which had swept them a week before to end the regular season.
The Camels upset the Bolts on Friday morning with a 16-8 comeback win to send the Bolts to the consolation bracket. After the Bolts came Cheyenne Central which, like the Camels, had to score an upset to make the title game.
Campbell County lost to the Indians 12-10 on Friday afternoon. After the Camels shifted to the consolation bracket, the team’s chances for a championship seemed like a long shot. To win the tournament, they needed to win three straight games Saturday against two of the best teams in the state.
“I was really disappointed we lost that one (to Central),” said freshman Avery Gray. “I was worried we might not be able to pull off three in a row, especially to such good teams.”
That anxiety and nervousness turned into fuel to galvanize and not lose again, Gray said.
The Camels arrived at the field early Saturday morning not knowing how long they’d be there because another loss would end their season. But the players had a good feeling they’d be there for a while.
“I don’t think others really expected us to win it all,” Gray said. “But we all knew we were more than capable of winning the state championship. That just made it even more special.”
Campbell County’s history-making day started with a 13-10 win over West No. 1 seed Kelly Walsh. The win kept the Camels alive, but with Central undefeated in the double-elimination tournament up to the championship game, the Camels needed to beat the Indians twice.
Beating the Indians once was hard enough. But after losing to Central the day before, Campbell County scored eight runs in the last two innings of the first championship game to win 14-11.
The Camels then dialed in and hung around with Central before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning of the second game. The rally gave Campbell County a 14-5 lead over Central and drained all of the Indians’ momentum.
Going into the last inning leading 14-6, the Camels needed just three outs to put the game away.
But Central’s season wasn’t over yet. Their best hitter, junior Brogan Allen, smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Camels lead to five runs.
On the mound, Gray began to settle down. She was pitching in her sixth game of the weekend and facing her 187th batter of the tournament.
With two outs, Gray threw a strike to Central senior Alexis Naughton. The crowd rose up to cheer. The CCHS infielders moved dirt around with their cleats to pass the time between pitches.
Gray threw another strike. Video cameras began to roll in anticipation of a celebration. With an 0-2 count, Naughton fouled off the next pitch to stay alive.
“She fouled off my change-up and I was hoping to get her on that one,” Gray said.
Gray stepped off the mound and took a breath. One more pitch, she remembers telling herself.
The freshman stepped back into the pitcher’s circle. She was about to throw her 651st pitch of the tournament, and it had to be her best.
Gray threw a curveball. Strike three swinging.
The Camels converged on Gray, fans hugged and umpires shook hands while Central players gathered outside the third base dugout to hug and wipe away tears.
A dream realized
Freshman Missy West knew the opportunity to play softball for her school was something many others fought hard for before she made it to high school. West knew about the fight because her older sisters were both part of it.
Alissa West, 18, graduated from CCHS last year. She was there to see her younger sister win the first state softball tournament.
“It was heartwarming just knowing that we kind of got what we wanted,” Alissa said.
After Gray’s game-winning strikeout, her emotions from years of advocating for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to sanction softball all came out at once.
“My heart was racing the whole time,” Alissa said. “At the very end, I started crying because it was just so amazing having them be able to play school softball, but then also being able to actually win the state tournament.”
It was nostalgic watching players from Wyoming wear jerseys with school names, Alissa said. While she was just one year removed from having the opportunity to play, she’s thankful that girls across the state, including her sister, are able to play the game they love.
“It was always a dream of mine to play school softball,” Alissa said. “Just seeing them out there on the field representing their school, I was just like ‘Wow, we actually made it.’”
Head Coach Haley Gray also was a vocal advocate for high school softball. In her first year coaching the Camels, she was confident her players could make history.
“I knew they could do it,” Haley said. “It makes it even more special being the first ever (champions).”
With a young team, Gray said this weekend was only the beginning for the Campbell County softball program. While not everyone left the Field of Dreams with the trophy she wanted, the sport’s first state tournament was a reminder of the opportunity girls now have to represent their schools on the field.
“Softball is a team sport,” said Missy West. “Of course it’s cool that my name is going to be incorporated in this, but at the end of the day it’s not just ‘Missy West,’ it’s the ‘Campbell County Camels.’
“I think that’s what is the most important and the most exciting thing, is that I was able to come out here and win it with my team.”
This year’s Campbell County softball team won’t be remembered for its stats or record. The 2021 Campbell County Camels will be remembered as the first state champions in Wyoming history.
