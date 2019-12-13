Camels girls basketball under coach Mitch Holst has always played a fast, unrelenting style of pesky defense known as the full-court press.
If executed properly, it’s an unrelenting, hounding defense that can break the spirit of an opponent.
Its use has treated Holst’s teams well. In the last 10 years, the CCHS girls have won five Class 4A state titles, played in seven state championship games and never finished lower than fourth place in the state.
“We do it until we find it’s a round peg in a square hole,” Holst said of the press. “It’s been very few years where we haven’t been able to do it all the time.”
However, Holst said he might change up the full-court press this season to play to the strengths of a less-experienced team. The Camels have even practiced running a zone defense, which Holst said they’ve rarely done in past seasons.
“We’re going to try to do what we do, which is run and jump, trap the ball, turn teams over and try to get a lot of offense out of our defense,” Holst said. “I don’t know if we’ll be good at it, as good as some years or not.
“There’s other years when you know, hey we got seven kids coming back and these kids all played varsity and we know what we’re going to do because this is what they’re really good at. And this year I’d say it’s different.”
Last year’s Camels made opponents turn the ball over more than any other team in Class 4A, and led the state in steals with an average of 18.2 per game. Their suffocating defense fed the offense, and the Camels tied for the highest scoring team in the state (61.0 points per game) and posted a 16-9 overall record.
Holst said they ran the full-court press most of the time, while other teams that also like to press would break out of it and shift to other defenses often.
If they don’t do the full-court press, Holst said the Camels might slow it down on defense and be more patient, looking for open shots on the other side of the ball.
“(Holst) still wants us to play the Camel way, and we’re going to try our best to do that and work through that,” Shaelea Milliron, a 5-foot-8 guard, said about running the difficult defense. “We still want to play the Camel way, and we don’t want to lower the bar that Holst has set all these years.”
The Camels return three who played large roles on the third-place state varsity team last season: senior Ali West and juniors Liv Castellanos and Milliron. They’ve played high school basketball with each other for the last two years.
Last season, Milliron averaged 7.8 points per game, Castellanos averaged 7.4 per game and West 5.5 a game.
“I feel like there’s a lot on our shoulders,” West said. “We got to do our jobs and help the younger girls too.”
Castellanos said it has been difficult practicing the full-court press with a bunch of less-experienced players who are still learning how to run it effectively.
If one player slips up and gets out of position, the whole defensive scheme can slip with it.
“I remember my freshman, sophomore year, it was crazy. But now that we’re up here and been playing for awhile with it, it’s a lot easier for us and we know what we’re doing. We just go,” Castellanos said. “But with the younger girls it’s harder.
“We’re getting angry because they’re not where they need to be, but we can’t blame them. They’ve never done this before.”
Last year, the Camels also had the Gatorade Player of the Year in Rylee Hladky. She averaged 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks, near the top of the state in most individual statistics.
“Her game was contagious. Like, she’d get a steal and then we’d all just light up,” Castellanos said. “If she’s down, we’re all down.”
But the Camels may have a new secret weapon in their tallest player, 6-foot-1 sophomore Maddie Jacobson. She is expected to be an important part of the Camels’ post game with a shorter group around her. West, Milliron and Castellanos range in height from 5-5 to 5-9.
The CCHS girls start their season at the Gillette Invitational, which began Thursday and continues through Saturday. Holst said he is going to see how well his players can run the press at the start of the season, and as the season moves along he’ll be ready to make adjustments if he needs to.
“We go into every year thinking we’re going to do that,” Holst said. “It’s always fun each year to try to tweak until you see what’s going to help your team the most.”
