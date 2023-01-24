Thunder Basin boys basketball players step into the bleachers Saturday with hugs, condolences and roses for Scott and Leslie Sorenson at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. Max Sorenson, a junior and “light” of the team, died Dec. 26, 2022, of peritonitis, or an infection and swelling of the tissue that lines the abdomen, related to an injury sustained during a Dec. 17 game in Rock Springs.
Thunder Basin’s Barek Terrell wipes tears from his eyes as his former teammate Max Sorenson is honored before the team’s first home game since his death Saturday at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.
The gymnasium at Thunder Basin High School buzzed as people from all around Gillette poured into its stands Saturday night. In the crowd, an overwhelming number of attendees wore the same shirt — a blue Thunder Basin basketball shirt with the last name Sorenson and the number 3 on the back.
It wasn’t just the fans. The visiting Sheridan Broncs also wore warmup shirts that displayed Sorenson’s name and number. The referees wore the same blue shirts that engulfed the stands. Several Campbell County High School basketball players from both the boys and girls team were in attendance. A tribute to Max stood outside the gymnasium doors.
