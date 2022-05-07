The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team ended the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record after a 3-0 win over Sheridan on Friday at TBHS.
The Bolts finished with a 12-0 conference record and locked up the No. 1 seed for next weekend's Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne. As the No. 1 seed, Thunder Basin will receive a first-round bye and automatically qualify for the state tournament later this month.
Through its 13 regular season games, Thunder Basin outscored its opponents 63-2. The Bolts allowed just one goal in the entire month of April.
Friday was senior night for the Bolts for the regular-season finale. Thunder Basin and Sheridan started the game with strong defensive play but Brooke Dunham was able to break the game open with a header goal assisted by Attie Westbrook in the 27th minute to give the Bolts a 1-0 lead.
After going into halftime with a one-goal lead, Westbrook found the back of the net less than 5 minutes into the second half to push the lead to 2-0. Kylie Hayes scored the game's final goal off an assist by Alex Michael with 10 minutes left in the game to seal the 3-0 win.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will start Thursday at Cheyenne Central.
